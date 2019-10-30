Woah Vicky: 5 Things To Know About The Social Media Star Who Fought Bhad Bhabie

Like Bhad Bhabie, Woah Vicky built her immense social media platform on controversial statements and antics. Here’s what you should know about Bhabie’s longtime rival, who was seen pinning down the teenage rapper in new footage.

Woah Vicky caught Bhad Bhabie inside, and not outside, which many fans pointed out after the viral sensations faced off in what looked like a recording studio. The resulting footage didn’t take long to make its laps around social media on Oct. 30, leading Vicky’s name to start trending on Twitter. But who exactly is the 19-year-old star who was seen pinning down her 16-year-old nemesis? Here’s a crash course on the Georgia native whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip.

1. Woah Vicky boasts more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Vicky’s biggest following comes from her Instagram account, which 2.5 million people keep up with.

2. Vicky also has a substantial following on YouTube. As of Oct. 2019, around 780,000 people also subscribe to Vicky’s YouTube channel. She has been regularly uploading videos since 2017. In true Gen Z style, Vicky has put out videos like “SPRAY PAINTING MY BEST FRIENDS CAR PRANK!! **Gone Wrong** (MUST WATCH)” and “100K CHANEL HAUL.”

2. Like Bhad Bhabie, Vicky is a viral sensation — for controversial reasons. Vicky used to continually insist she was Black throughout 2017, which she once tried to prove by sharing alleged DNA test results that read she was 44 percent African (she has since taken down the photo, but DailyMail saved the screengrab). After Vicky was arrested after allegedly kicking a police officer at a North Carolina mall in Feb. 2018, her police report listed her as “White,” according to The Blast.

4. The social media star also raps. Vicky released her debut single “Woah Vicky” in March 2018, followed by another rap called “Money Counter” in April 2019.

5. Vicky has a long-running feud with Bhabie. Although not as wild as their most recent fight, Vicky and Bhabie — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — also confronted one another at The Americana at The Brand in Glendale, CA in April 2018. Bhabie lunged after Vicky, but the brawl was broken up. The “Cash Me Outside” girl was supposedly fired up after Vicky allegedly “used a racially derogatory term to describe one of her best friends,” according to what sources heard from Bhabie and then told TMZ. “When Danielle heard that, she lost it,” our own source close to Danielle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. At the time, Bhabie wasn’t “happy she gave Vicky any attention as it clearly only benefits Vicky, but Danielle [wouldn’t] stand for derogatory racial slurs,” our insider added.