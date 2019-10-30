Bhad Bhabie & Woah Vicky Fight In Newly Surfaced Video & Fans Go Nuts Over It

Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky’s longstanding beef erupted into a physical fight, as seen in footage that emerged on Oct. 30! Vicky even pins down the 16-year-old rapper at one point, but Bhabie insists she wasn’t ‘beat up.’

It was one viral sensation pitted against another. A brawl erupted between Bhad Bhabie, 16, and Woah Vicky, 19, in what appeared to be a recording studio, which fans witnessed in clips that rocked the Internet on Oct. 30. In one video, Vicky — whose real name is Victoria Waldrip — has Bhabie — otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli — pinned down to a couch, and the social media star tries to throw hands at Bhabie. “Is this hoe crazy?!” Danielle screams during the scuffle, and later adds, “Now you won’t even let me get to you? You crazy b**ch!”

In another clip that Vicky herself shared on early Wednesday morning, Bhabie — screaming — is being held back and carried away by two men. “Get off me! Get the f**k off me!” Bhabie yells, and she was just as frustrated when she later vented n her Instagram Story about being pried away from Vicky. Despite what you saw, Bhabie insisted you’re “delusional” if you think Vicky landed her punches. “I’m not even engaging in this bs no more anyone who says I got beat up is delusional this girl ain’t hit me one time she grabbed my hair and some how ended up on top of me the whole time my face stayed untouched not even a lash missing 😂if extra ppl are involved and you and even punch nobody that ait no fight baby girl I want you by yourself! I’m not arguing with ppl who just wanna fight on the internet yk what studio I’m at pull up when you ready!” Bhabie wrote in one post online.

In another Instagram Story update, Bhabie continued to defend her fighting abilities: “Dude in the grey was holding me which was why she was able to get on top of me shortys punches still never connected with my body! You can literally see my hand going in her face even while she’s on top of me😂😂she would not get up and fight for real it was a whole bunch of dude pulling and pushing y’all only seeing clips of the video!”

Apparently, Bhabie even invited Vicky to pick up where they left off — a request Vicky allegedly shot down. “I told her pull up so there would b no dudes to hold no one back and she won’t come so plz tell me again who’s really the p***sy??? Y’all are forgetting I was being held back which is why shorty was able to get on top of me in the first place and threw punches and still missed while I’m right under u like how tf that work??? Yk what studio I’m at pull up and see me on your OWN!!!!” the rapper wrote in yet another post.

As expected, Twitter had a field day with this footage. “In all fairness Woah Vicky caught Bhad Bhabie INSIDE… So….,” one fan tweeted, poking fun at the fact that Bhabie’s claim to fame is saying “Cash Me Outside” on Dr. Phil. Many others were convinced Vicky won the fight — singer Sy Ari Da Kid commented under The Shade Room‘s post, “People who lose fights always wanna fight again. The winner be all chill and resolved lol.”

This is fight No. 2 for the two social media stars. Bhabie was filmed trying to throw a punch at Vicky at The Americana at The Brand in Glendale, CA in April 2018, but the fight was broken up.