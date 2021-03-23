Wallis Day: 5 Things About The Actress Replacing Ruby Rose As Kate Kane On ‘Batwoman’

There’s new Kate Kane in town. Wallis Day is taking over the role from Ruby Rose on ‘Batwoman.’ Get to know the British actress.

Kate Kane lives on after Ruby Rose’s departure. Wallis Day, 26, will be playing the new Kate Kane in the second season of Batwoman. Wallis’ casting comes after Ruby left The CW series after one season.

The new Kate Kane is sure to shake things up on Batwoman. Javicia Leslie has already taken the mantle as the new Batwoman, so where will Kate Kane fit in? Here’s what you need to know about Wallis Day before she makes her grand entrance on the show.

1. Wallis Day will soon make her debut on ‘Batwoman.’

At the end of the March 21 episode, The CW series revealed that Kate Kane is actually alive after that plane crash. Her face wasn’t shown because she was covered in bandages, but she had Kate’s necklace on. Following the episode, Deadline revealed that Wallis Day will be taking over for Ruby Rose in the role of Kate Kane.

“Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman. I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far,” Wallis wrote on Instagram. “It’s a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that’s already been established and it’s a journey I’m looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too. Everyone’s made me feel so welcome and it’s amazing being back home with my DC family.”

2. Ruby sent her congratulations to Wallis.

Ruby sent love to Wallis via her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate Wallis Day yesterday,” Ruby wrote. “I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when [the episode] aired so I forgot to. But I’m stoked for her! I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in, with people sad or wondering how I felt… I feel great, I have nothing but good vibes.”

3. Wallis recently appeared on another superhero show.

Prior to Batwoman, Wallis played Nyssa-Vex in the SyFy series Krypton, which tells the untold story of Superman’s grandfather as he fights for justice on his home planet. Wallis also appeared on The Royals and Hollyoaks.

4. She hails from London.

Wallis began attending drama at a young age. She went to the Sylvia Young Theatre School and later the ArtsEd drama school, according to her IMDb profile.

5. Wallis is also a model.

Wallis is signed to the modeling agency Models 1. “Acting has always been my muse, but I always thought you had to go to drama school to get an agent so at 13 I decided to try modelling to save up to go to drama school,” she told DC World.