Ruby Rose Reveals Her Thoughts On Javica Leslie Replacing Her On ‘Batwoman’

Ruby Rose has opened up for the first time about actress Javica Leslie replacing her as the lead of the CW series ‘Batwoman’.

Ruby Rose exited the popular CW show Batwoman just a few months ago, and has spoken out for the first time about Javice Leslie taking over her role. The Australian actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight, while promoting her new movie The Doorman, and offered her first reaction to Javice’s casting. “She looks amazing, she’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait to see season 2,” Ruby told the outlet.

“I do know that’s the old cowl. So obviously she’s gonna take that over for a bit. I can’t wait to see when they kind of adjust and make the changes for her as well. I think It’s gonna look sick.” When Ruby departed the show after one season, the network revealed Javice would take over as the series lead, playing a new character named Ryan Wilder. “[I] told her, I’m so happy she got the role. They couldn’t have chosen a better person. I’m super excited for her, she’s gonna bring it,” she said.

The brunette beauty also opened up about what sort of projects she wants to be involved with in the future. “I do really want to start working on some films and shows that have different messages as well, as opposed to just going around and kicking butt, which I love doing,” Ruby explained. “But I would love to work on some shows where they’re, whether it be about love, whether it be about transcending difficult times, whether it be comedy, just things, I think, people also need to see these days.”

Ruby revealed her surprise decision to leave the show in a May 27 Instagram post. “Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” she captioned a Batwoman fan video. “If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.” Batwoman made history when Ruby was cast because it became the first TV show with an out actor playing a lesbian superhero on TV.