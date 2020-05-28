Ruby Rose Posts Cryptic New Message After Her Sudden ‘Batwoman’ Exit: ‘Those Who Know, Know’

Ruby Rose is addressing her ‘Batwoman’ exit on social media for the first time. She admitted that leaving wasn’t an ‘easy decision’ and has ‘stayed silent’ about her exit because ‘that’s my choice for now.’

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Ruby Rose, 34, captioned a Batwoman fan video that she posted on her Instagram page on May 27. “If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has spoken out about leaving the show. She did release a statement alongside The CW when the news was announced. However, this is the first message she’s released since reports about why she’s leaving were published. Ruby was reportedly “unhappy with the long hours required of her as the series lead, which led to friction on the set,” according to Variety. The actress was also reportedly not “happy working on the show,” according to TVLine. Ruby did not address the reports about her departure in her latest message.

The role of Kate Kane/Batwoman is set to be recast. Batwoman made history when Ruby was cast because it became the first TV show with an out actor playing a lesbian superhero on TV. The show has been renewed for season 2 and will premiere in 2021.

The shocking news of Ruby’s departure was announced on May 19. Her initial statement read: “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success—I am truly grateful.”