Victoria Paul: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Blonde Who Peter Is Falling For On ‘The Bachelor’

Peter Weber is falling for multiple women on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ including the gorgeous Victoria Paul, who will go on a one-on-one date during the show’s Jan. 20 episode.

Victoria Paul is the lucky lady who will get to go on a one-on-one date with Peter Weber on the Jan. 20 episode of The Bachelor. Previews also show her having an intense conversation with the Bachelor, where she tells him, “Maybe she’s not the one for you.” Things got off to a rough start for Victoria on the show, as she got sick on her very first group date with Peter. However, he handled the situation extremely well, and was comforting to her throughout the ordeal. Clearly, she’s already found a place in his heart! Here’s more to know about Victoria:

1. She’s a former pageant girl. Victoria was named Miss Louisiana in 2019. She competed at the Miss USA pageant that year, and finished in the top 15 at the competition. Interestingly, another contestant on Peter’s season, Alayah Benavidez, from Texas, was also a contestant in the Miss USA pageant that year. Before finally winning the Miss Louisiana crown, Victoria competed in her state’s pageant two other times — she was the runner-up in 2018, and finished in the top 10 in 2017.

2. She’s a nurse. Victoria currently works as an emergency, urgent care nurse. She also works as a Sales and Marketing Specialist at a dermatology office.

3. She’s a college graduate. Victoria attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 2011 until 2014. During her time at the school, she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She then went on to obtain her associate’s degree at Central Louisiana Technical Community College, where she studied Family Practice Nursing, in 2016.

4. Her mom and sister are former drug addicts. In her Bachelor bio and introduction package, Victoria opened up about how she “grew up fast” due to her troubled childhood. After her dad’s death at a young age, Victoria’s mother and sister started struggling with drug addiction. They finally got sober three years ago.

5. She’s only been in one serious relationship. Victoria has not put a lot of focus on her love life over the years, which is why she’s finally giving herself a chance on The Bachelor. Her one serious relationship lasted two years, but ended when she found out that her ex was cheating on her.