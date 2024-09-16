Who Is Tyler Huntley? 5 Things About the New Dolphins Quarterback

Image Credit: Getty Images

After a tough defeat against the Buffalo Bills and with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering a concussion during Thursday Night Football on September 12, the Miami Dolphins are exploring their next best option to lead the team to victory. While the team currently has Skylar Thompson as a backup quarterback and plans to start him in their next game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week Three, Miami needed a second backup quarterback to step in if the 27-year-old also faces injury.

In response, the Dolphins, a team that claimed Super Bowl victories in 1973 and 1974, signed Tyler Huntley, a veteran from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, to join them in Miami. HollywoodLife has gathered five key facts about the 26-year-old athlete, and you can learn more about the newest Miami Dolphins backup quarterback below.

When Was Tyler Huntley Born?

Tyler Huntley was born on February 3, 1998.

Where Is Tyler Huntley From?

In an ironic twist, Tyler Huntley is returning to his home state of Florida. The athlete was born in Dania Beach, Florida, and will now play professionally in the same state where his football journey began.

When Did Tyler Huntley Join the NFL?

Tyler began his NFL career in 2020 when he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Initially placed on the practice squad, he served as a backup to star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the past four years. His opportunity to shine came during the 2022 NFL season when Jackson suffered an injury, allowing Tyler to step in and prove his capabilities on the field. He also played a few games with the Cleveland Browns.

Tyler Huntley Joins the Miami Dolphins

🎥 Mike McDaniel on the acquisition of Tyler Huntley: "It's been apparent from a far… he was replacing the league MVP and you could from far away that he was a guy that the team absolutely believed could lead them to victory." (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/vFq6TY8cBD — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) September 16, 2024

The announcement of Huntley joining the Dolphins became official on Monday, September 16, when Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel, confirmed the signing during a press conference. “It’s been apparent from afar… he was replacing the league MVP, and you could see from a distance that he was someone the team absolutely believed could lead them to victory,” McDaniel stated.

Huntley is expected to make his Miami Dolphins debut in their next game against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 22.

Tyler Huntley’s Stats

During his time with the Ravens, Huntley earned a total of 1,957 passing yards and scored eight touchdowns.