Who Is Skylar Thompson? 5 Things About the Dolphins Backup Quarterback

Image Credit: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson stepped in after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills on September 12. Despite joining the game in the third quarter, the 27-year-old managed to accumulate 80 passing yards.

Thompson, who has been with the Dolphins for a couple of years, found himself in a familiar situation; he had previously taken over for the injured Tagovailoa in 2022 when Tua suffered two other concussions. After the game, Miami Coach Mike McDaniel praised Thompson’s performance, stating, “There was a reason he was our backup quarterback. That being said, we will bring in someone. We’re just evaluating the pros and cons of the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do the best thing for the team. But as it stands today, I’m expecting that Skylar is the next man up.”

With Thompson now in the spotlight, HollywoodLife has rounded up five facts about the football player:

"Have a lot of love for Tua…you care about the person more than the player." Skylar Thompson reflects on Tua's injury. pic.twitter.com/q3fDLVLROp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2024

When Was Skylar Thompson Born?

Skylar Thompson was born on June 4, 1997.

Where Was Skylar Thompson Born?

He was born in Palmyra, Missouri.

Where Did Skylar Go to College?

Thompson attended Kansas State University, where he played college football.

When Was Skylar Thompson Drafted to the NFL?

Skylar was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, in the seventh round. Since joining the NFL, he has achieved 614 yards and one touchdown, having mostly served as a backup since Tua played every game in 2023. He has appeared in eight games, starting twice in the 2022 season. With Tua’s recent injury, Thompson is expected to start in the upcoming games until Tua is cleared to return.

In a post-game interview with AP News, Thompson expressed confidence in his ability to step up: “What’s going to lie ahead, who knows, but man, I’m confident. I feel like I’m ready for whatever’s to come. I’m going to prepare and work hard and do everything I can to lead this team and do my job.”

How Is Skylar’s Relationship with Tua?

After the game, Thompson spoke about his relationship with Tua, saying, “[I] have a lot of love for Tua; we’ve built a great relationship with him. You care about the person more than the player, and everybody in the organization would say the same thing,” he said in a post-game interview, that was shared on X by CBS Sports.