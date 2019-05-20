5 Things
Tyler Gwozdz: 5 Things To Know About The Hottie Vying For Hannah B.’s Heart On ‘The Bachelorette’

tyler gwozdz
ABC/Ed Herrera
Even though Tyler Gwozdz didn’t get much screen time on ‘The Bachelorette’ premiere, he’s still become a buzzed-about contestant on Hannah Brown’s season!

Tyler Gwozdz is competing to win Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, and based on what we know about him so far, he’s definitely a catch! With the season 15 premiere being full of drama thanks to a contestant coming on the show with a girlfriend, there wasn’t much of Tyler G. in the episode. However, previews make it seem like we’ll definitely be seeing more of Tyler in the weeks to come, so we’ve rounded up five important facts about him right here:

1. He’s well-educated with career aspirations. Tyler is currently attending grad school at Florida Atlantic University, where he’s hoping to receive his Master’s in Clinical Psychology. In his Bachelorette bio, he said that his life goal is to get his PhD and eventually become a clinical psychologist. He completed his undergraduate education at Trinity College in Hartford, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

2. He already worked for several years out of college. Before taking on graduate school, Tyler worked in marketing and sales for SpikedSeltzer, and was actually the first salesman to work for the brand when it launched in 2014. He helped launch the drink in Nashville, and continued to work for the company after it was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2016. Under Anheuser-Busch, Tyler helped launch SpikedSeltzer in more states throughout the country.

3. He’s very into staying active and in shape. Tyler was a college athlete and played varsity lacrosse at Trinity College. He also lists Soul Cycle as one of his interests and said he “adheres to a strict Keto diet.”

4. He’s not a big party guy. Tyler said in his Bachelorette bio that he likes to “avoid the clubs at all costs.” Instead, he likes to read, workout and relax on his boat.

5. He has a side business. When he’s not studying or working out, Tyler works his side business in Dream Therapy Analysis, according to his ABC bio.