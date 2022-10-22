Sophia Grace: 5 Things About The ‘Ellen’ Star Expecting Her 1st Child At 19

Sophia Grace (Brownlee) revealed she is expecting her first baby at the age of 19 in Oct. 2022

The singer first gained fame at the age of 8 when she sang “Super Bass’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ with her 5-year-old cousin Rosie

Sophia and Rosie performed on the final episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Sophia Grace Brownlee had surprising news for her gigantic social media following when she announced her pregnancy via her YouTube channel on Oct. 22, 2022. The singer, who gained fame in 2011 for her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie, said she was “very shocked” when she “first found out.”

“I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have,” the star added.

As over a decade has passed since Sophia and Rosie became overnight sensations with their cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on Ellen, let’s take a deep dive into everything we know of Sophia! Keep reading to find out more about the young artist, below.

Where Is Sophia From?

The singer was born on April 18, 2003 in Harlow, Essex, England. At the age of 8 and 5 respectively, Sophia and Rosie gained attention online with a viral cover of “Super Bass.” In October 2011, they performed it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and were instantly skyrocketed to fame.

She Reportedly Has A Boyfriend

The artist told ET last December that she was in a relationship. “I keep that side of my life pretty private, but I do have a boyfriend and I’ve been with him for maybe two years but I don’t post him on Instagram or anything,” she said. “Obviously, now that I’m older, that is a part of my life.”

Sophia Is Planning A Gender Reveal Party

During her YouTube pregnancy announcement, Sophia said she knows the sex of the baby and will be announcing it soon. “I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video,” she said. “So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that.”

She Started A Fashion Line

In 2020, Sophia launched her own clothing line called LoLo London. “This is one of the most exciting and enjoyable things I’ve ever done,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’ve always loved fashion from when I was a little girl dressing up in tutus and tiaras, and then leaving that behind to make way for my teenage years and changing my wardrobe and style.” As of Oct. 2022, the company’s website says they are permanently closed.

Sophia & Rosie Performed On The Final ‘Ellen’ Show

Sophia and her cousin Rosie reunited with Ellen DeGeneres on the May 11 episode of the final season of the talk show in 2022. A montage showed the adorable pair’s best moments from their numerous appearances, and they even closed out the show by singing “Super Bass,” the song they covered as kids in a viral video that brought them to Ellen in the first place!