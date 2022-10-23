Sophia Grace’s Cousin & ‘Ellen’ Co-Star Rosie, 16, Reacts To Her 1st Pregnancy: ‘Excited’ For You

Rosie McClelland shared an adorable photo of her hugging her expecting cousin Sophia Grace, shortly after the pregnancy was made public,

By:
October 23, 2022 12:30PM EDT
Sophia, Rosie
View gallery
Sophia Grace Brownlee Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids Choice Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 23 Mar 2013
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9172780au)Sophia Grace'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 25 Oct 2017SOPHIA GRACE – ONLINE SINGING SENSATION TO BONA FIDE POPSTARSophia Grace became an online sensation after posting a video of her and her younger cousin Rosie performing a Nicki Minaj track at home. The video went viral and was picked up by the Ellen Degeneres show. Ellen invited the girls to appear on her show and they even met and performed with their idol Nicki Minaj. From here Sophia went on to do red carpet coverage for Ellen and now she has her own record deal and is releasing her new single “Why you Mad”
Sophia Grace Brownlee American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 20 Nov 2011
Image Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Rosie McClelland, 16, congratulated her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee, 19, on her pregnancy on Oct. 23. The teen, who rose to fame with Sophia after appearing on numerous episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were younger, shared a photo of her hugging the mom-to-be on Instagram and included a sweet message. She also revealed the photo was taken right after she found out about the happy news.

“This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying) Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I’m excited is a understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much 💗💙💗💙💗💙 #sophiagrace #rosie #baby,” Rosie’s message read.

The loving post comes after Sophia surprised many followers by announcing her pregnancy in a YouTube video on Oct. 22. She admitted she was surprised to find out herself, but was now excited about becoming a mom. “I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it,” she said in the video. “I can’t wait to share this journey with you.”

Sophia Grace, Ellen, Rosie
Ellen with Sophia Grace and Rosie when they were little. (John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In her announcement, Sophia also revealed that she’s 21 weeks pregnant, which means she’s more than halfway through her pregnancy. She showed off her growing baby bump to the camera and admitted that her YouTube videos may start to be more baby-related as she gets closer to giving birth. She also gave followers a glimpse of a sonogram photo of the baby.

Shortly after Sophia shared her pregnancy news, followers immediately started leaving comments on the video and many included well wishes. Others expressed how wild they though it was to see her growing up and becoming a mom since they remembered her singing and dancing with Ellen as a little girl. Sophia has yet to reveal who the father of the baby is and whether it’s a boy or girl.

More From Our Partners

ad