Sophia Grace & Rosie Are So Grown Up As They Return To ‘Ellen’ & Sing ‘Super Bass’ 11 Years Later

The Ellen DeGeneres Show couldn’t end without a special appearance from Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland. The British cousins first came on the show in 2011 after a video went viral of them performing Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Bass” as children. Sophia Grace, now 19, and Rosie, now 15, reunited with Ellen DeGeneres, 64, on the May 11 episode of the final season of her talk show. A montage showed the duo’s best moments from their numerous appearances on the show, which caused Rosie to tear up as they chatted with Ellen and shared their favorite memories from the past decade.

“My favorite memory is with Justin Bieber, obviously,” Rosie shared. “When he kissed me on the cheek at the Kids Choice Awards. At that time, I was like, ‘Ew, a boy, he’s kissing me on the cheek.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’d let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again.’ ” Meanwhile, Sophia Grace said her favorite memory was seeing Drake at the Grammy Awards. “I’m such a big fan of him now,” she said. She also fondly remembered the time that Nicki, 39, surprised the girls on Ellen. “When I saw her it was just chaos,” Sophia Grace said. “It was great.”

Of course, Sophia Grace and Rosie closed out the show by signing “Super Bass.” They held the same purple princess props that were in their original viral video to make the moment even more special. Ellen and the audience went wild over the rap performance.

It was incredible to see how much Sophia Grace and Rosie have grown up. Both girls are continuing their passion in the music industry, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next!