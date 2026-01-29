Who Is Shirley Raines? 5 Things to Know About the Nonprofit Founder Who Died

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Shirley Raines, a.k.a “Ms. Shirley,” died in January 2026, age 58. Her death shocked her inner circle and broke hearts around the nation. She built a substantial TikTok following over the years for her work in serving and caring for the homeless, primarily in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood.

Her nonprofit, Beauty 2 The Streetz, announced the news of her untimely death in an Instagram statement on January 28, 2026.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the announcement read. “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

The organization added that Shirley’s death was “devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team” and vowed to carry her legacy.

Here are five facts to know about Shirley’s life and work.

Shirley Raines Was a Nonprofit Founder

Shirley was an activist and the founder of her nonprofit organization, Beauty 2 The Streetz, which serves homeless people in L.A. and Las Vegas with essentials.

While her altruism resonated with the public, it was Shirley’s cheerful demeanor that truly struck a chord. She regularly called anyone she served “kings” and “queens,” creating a more uplifting environment for homeless people who met her.

“I think it’s important to change the narrative of what people think Skid Row is about, to see the commonalities that we have,” Shirley told CNN in 2022.

Shirley Raines Was Also a TikTok Personality

Shirley’s popularity boomed on TikTok. Since starting her work with the West Coast’s homelessness crisis, she built a following of nearly 6 million.

Shirley Raines Was a Mother of Six Kids

Although the late social media star dedicated her life to activism, she was a mother first and foremost. She had six children, one of whom died. Shirley’s late 2-year-old son, Demetrius, died from an accidental overdose after accessing a family member’s prescription medications in 1990.

While the pain of her son’s death led to hardship, she eventually found a new purpose in her work.

Shirley is survived by her five living children.

Shirley Raines Was Recognized With Multiple Accolades

As her social media following grew, Shirley was recognize withb several accolades for her activism. She was awarded the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality and was named a CNN Hero of the Year in 2021 — but she was never in it for the applause, Shirley said in 2022, per CNN.

“I don’t do hero stuff, I do human stuff,” she explained. “I work out here in the streets to gain the trust of my community. The world had that opportunity to vote for 10 amazing organizations. And they chose one that dealt with homelessness … to them that might say, ‘Oh my god. People really are paying attention. People really do care.”

Shirley Raines Stood On Stage With Lizzo at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

At the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Shirley was one of the 17 activists who joined Lizzo on stage to accept The People’s Champion award.