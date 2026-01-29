How Did Shirley Raines Die? Updates on Ms. Shirley’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Shirley Raines, the social media content creator and Beauty 2 The Streetz nonprofit founder, best known for caring for the homeless, died. She was 58, and her family has since spoken out about the “shock” of her death, now that it’s making headlines. After learning of Raines’ death, fans and peers alike were wondering what the cause could have been, as a recent report revealed she was found “unresponsive.”

Raines’ death was announced by her nonprofit organization. In a January 28, 2026, Instagram post, Beauty To the Streetz paid tribute to Ms. Shirley.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the announcement began. “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

Calling the loss “devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team,” the nonprofit vowed to maintain Raines’ legacy.

Below, learn everything we know so far about Raines’ cause of death and final days.

Who Is Shirley Raines?

As previously noted, Raines was a nonprofit founder and a social media content creator known for her work with homeless people. She began the work in 2017 and became a TikTok sensation for her cheerful demeanor when greeting homeless people with food, clothing and more services.

Los Angeles’ homeless crisis has been a major concern over the years — primarily in the Skid Row area— and Raines dedicated her life to helping people in L.A. and Las Vegas with their living situations.

How Did Shirley Raines Die? Updates on Her Cause of Death

At the time of publication, the cause of death for Raines has not been disclosed. Her twin sister, Sheila, spoke with People about it, though, shortly after the news broke.

Raines’ twin told the outlet that her youngest daughter wanted to visit her at her Henderson, Nevada, home on January 27 and kept calling her with no response. Growing concerned, the daughter went to her home and “waited and waited” for her mother to respond. She even threw rocks at her window to no avail.

After calling the police to conduct a wellness check, authorities discovered Raines “unresponsive,” lying on the side of her bed, Sheila told People. She added that there were “no visible signs” to explain her sudden death.

“We’re in shock,” she added.