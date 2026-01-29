Shirley Raines’ Kids: How Many Children Ms. Shirley Is Survived by

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Shirley Raines, a.k.a Ms. Shirley, the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, is survived by her children. The late 58-year-old social media personality died in January 2026, leaving her family and peers shocked over the sudden news. Her nonprofit organization confirmed the loss in a tribute posted to its Instagram account on January 28, 2026.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the post read. “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada.”

Beauty 2 The Streetz’s statement continued, “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

The organization called the loss “devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team” and vowed to maintain Shirley’s legacy.

Learn about Shirley’s family below.

Who Is Shirley Raines?

Shirley was the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz and a social media content creator known for her generosity toward homeless people. She began her work in 2017 and became a TikTok star for her upbeat demeanor when greeting homeless people in Los Angeles — primarily Skid Row — and Las Vegas with food and clothing.

How Many Kids Did Shirley Raines Have?

Shirley had six children, one of whom went to her Henderson, Nevada, home to call authorities to perform a wellness check on January 27, 2026, Shirley’s sister, Sheila, told People.

Sheila told the publication that Shirley’s youngest daughter wanted to visit her and kept calling her but had no response from her mother. The daughter then went to her home and “waited and waited” for Shirley to respond, even throwing rocks at her window.

Authorities later found Shirley “unresponsive,” lying on the side of her bed, Sheila told People. She added that there were “no visible signs” to explain her sudden death.

Shirley’s late 2-year-old son, Demetrius, died from accidental poisoning in 1990.

She is survived by her five living children.

Was Shirley Raines Married?

Shirley did not publicly speak about having a spouse or partner.