Shannon Sharpe: 5 Things About the Former NFL Player

Image Credit: WireImage

Shannon Sharpe has spoken out regarding a recent lawsuit filed against him involving allegations of sexual assault and sexual battery. The 56-year-old has been vocal on social media, sharing both a video and a statement from his counsel, Lanny J. Davis, who described the April 20, 2025 complaint as, “A blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed.”

Davis continued, “Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of ‘rape’– and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law.”

Sharpe also addressed the situation directly in a separate Instagram video, stating, “I’m going to be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn’t right.”

As the case unfolds, here’s more about Shannon Sharpe and his background:

Shannon Sharpe Is From Illinois

Shannon was born on June 26, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois.

Shannon Sharpe Is a Former NFL Player

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1990 as a tight end and went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL. Per ESPN, he was with the Broncos from 1990 to 1999, then played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2000 to 2001, before returning to Denver in 2002. He retired from professional football in 2003.

During his career, he earned three Super Bowl championship rings.

Shannon Sharpe Is a Sports Commentator

After retiring from the NFL, Sharpe transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a sports commentator in 2004.

Shannon Sharpe Is a Pro Football Hall of Famer

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Shannon Sharpe Is a Father

Though he has never married and keeps his personal life private, Sharpe is the father of three children: Kayla, Kaley, and Kiari.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.