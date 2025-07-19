Shannon Sharpe’s Children: Does He Have Kids?

Image Credit: WireImage

Shannon Sharpe is more than just a Hall of Fame tight end—he’s become a larger-than-life presence in the world of sports commentary. Known for his sharp takes, signature charisma, and viral moments, the former NFL star has built a successful second act in media, from co-hosting Undisputed to launching his hit podcast Club Shay Shay. Off the screen, his personal life, including his role as a father and his views on relationships, has sparked just as much curiosity.

Who Is Shannon Sharpe?

Sharpe is a former NFL tight end and a prominent sports media personality. Born on June 26, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois, he played 14 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Denver Broncos and later with the Baltimore Ravens. Sharpe won three Super Bowl titles (XXXII, XXXIII with the Broncos; XXXV with the Ravens) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. After retiring from football in 2004, he transitioned into broadcasting, co-hosting FS1’s Undisputed and later joining ESPN’s First Take. He also hosts the popular podcast Club Shay Shay.

Is Shannon Sharpe Married?

No, Sharpe has never been married. He has spoken candidly about his views on marriage, expressing that his dedication to his career and personal experiences have influenced his decision to remain single.

Does Shannon Sharpe Have Children?

Though Sharpe has never been married, he is the father of three children: a son, Kiari, and two daughters, Kayla and Kaley, each from different mothers.

While Sharpe has kept the identities of his daughters’ mothers private, it is publicly known that Kiari’s mother is Erika Evans. Evans made headlines in the early 2000s after filing a legal complaint against Sharpe, alleging he forcibly removed her from his home. The case was later dismissed following mediation.

All three of Sharpe’s children were born in the early ’90s, during the beginning of his NFL career. In his 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech, Sharpe paid tribute to his kids, saying, “As I stand here at the end of my journey, I know I wouldn’t be here without my family.”

He went on to thank them for their patience and sacrifices, adding, “To my three kids, Kayla, Kiari and Kaley, thanks for understanding when I promised to take you to the movies or the amusement park or to the mall, but because I had run myself into the ground or lifted myself into oblivion earlier that day, I didn’t do what I had promised to do the night before. Thank you for making all those sacrifices that other kids never had to make, so your dad could live out his dream.”

Sharpe also occasionally shares personal moments with his children on social media, celebrating milestones and expressing his pride as a father.

What Is Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Sharpe’s estimated net worth is approximately $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth stems from his successful NFL career and his subsequent ventures in sports media, including television appearances and podcasting.