Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth: How Much the Sports Commentator Makes?

Image Credit: WireImage

Shannon Sharpe is making headlines once again — this time due to a lawsuit filed by a woman on April 20, 2025, alleging sexual assault and sexual battery.

He addressed the matter on social media through a statement from his attorney, Lanny J. Davis, who said the lawsuit was “A blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed.”

The statement continued, “Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of ‘rape’– and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court. He looks forward to vindication through due process and a judgment based on the facts and the law.”

Despite the legal controversy, Shannon Sharpe has remained a public figure for years thanks to his sports career and broadcasting work. Learn how his time in the spotlight has contributed to his net worth below.

Who Is Shannon Sharpe?

Shannon Sharpe was born on June 26, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois. He’s best known as a former NFL tight end, having played for the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens. Over the course of his career, he won three Super Bowl championships.

In 2011, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After retiring from the NFL, he transitioned into a successful career as a sports commentator.

Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth

As of March 2025, Shannon Sharpe has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Shannon Sharpe Married?

Shannon Sharpe has never been married.

Does Shannon Sharpe Have Kids?

While he hasn’t tied the knot, Shannon is a father to three children: Kayla, Kaley, and Kiari.

When Did Shannon Sharpe Retire?

Shannon Sharpe retired from the NFL in 2004 after 14 seasons. Following his retirement, he pursued a career in broadcasting, staying close to the world of sports in a new role.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.