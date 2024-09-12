Is Shannon Sharpe Married? Find Out Whether He Has a Wife or Girlfriend Now

Image Credit: WireImage

Shannon Sharpe‘s love life has become a popular discussion among his social media followers. After his private moment unintentionally aired on Instagram Live earlier this week, fans are wondering whether the television personality is married or is dating anyone at the moment.

The ESPN star broke his silence about the sexual video during a recent episode of his “Nightcap” podcast. The episode was released shortly after his Instagram Live went viral.

“Obviously, I am embarrassed,” the three-time Super Bowl champ said. “Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details – the audio – heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons.”

While pointing out that a “lot of people” rely on him to “be professional at all times,” the former NFL player explained how a momentary slip-up with his phone caused the uproarious situation.

“I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Shannon said, referring to having sex with a woman, whose name has not been disclosed. “I did not know IG live. I’ve never turned IG live on so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off [sic].”

Shannon Sharpe confirms he was not hacked during his IG live 😭pic.twitter.com/UlG4PEQrqn — Snuffy (@snuffy_eng) September 12, 2024

Is Shannon Sharpe Married?

It’s not currently clear whether or not Shannon is married.

Who Is Shannon Sharpe’s Girlfriend?

Social media users have speculated that Shannon has been dating a woman named “Michelle.” However, he has not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Does Shannon Sharpe Have Kids?

Shannon is a father of three children — a son and two daughters.

During his 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech, Shannon shouted out his children and thanked them for their support.

“To my three kids — Kayla, Kiari and Kaley — thanks for understanding when I promised to take you to the movies or the amusement park or to the mall, but because I had run myself into the ground or lifted myself into oblivion earlier that day, I didn’t do what I had promised to do the night before,” he said at the time. “Thank you for making all those sacrifices that other kids never had to make, so your dad could live out his dream.”

Was Shannon Sharpe Fired by ESPN?

After the explicitly sexual audio from his Instagram Live went viral, ESPN viewers wondered whether Shannon and ESPN parted ways. However, he has not been fired from the network at the time of publication.

While owning up to his Instagram Live video, Shannon noted that he is expected “to be professional at all times.”

“And I always try to be professional at all times, even when I’m behind closed doors,” he pointed out, before noting, “I’m very disappointed in myself — not for the act. I think there are millions and billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities, but for the audio to be heard, I’m disappointed in myself. I let a lot of people down.”