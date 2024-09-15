Ryan Wesley South: About the Shooter in Second Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump faced another assassination attempt two months after his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally shooting. On September 15, the Republican candidate was playing a round of golf in Florida, where his golf course was reportedly aimed at by suspect Ryan Wesley South. The FBI is investigating the situation.

In a statement, the FBI wrote that the bureau “responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Trump updated his supporters in a statement released by his campaign. The statement read, “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris released a statement regarding the shooting. In a tweet, Harris wrote, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

Who Shot Donald Trump in Florida?

Ryan Wesley South was identified as the suspect who pointed toward Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, with an AK-style weapon, according to multiple outlets.

Who Is Ryan Wesley South?

The suspect was described as a white male in his 60s. After allegedly shooting toward Trump’s golf course, South ditched his weapon and fled the scene in an SUV. However, he was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Per Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder, South was apprehended before the FBI reached him along the I-95.

“One of my road patrol units saw the vehicle, matched the tag and we set up on the vehicle,” Snyder said, per the Associated Press. “We pinched in on the car, got it safely stopped and got the driver in custody.”

South’s motive is still unclear at the time of publication.

Who Was the Trump Shooter in Pennsylvania?

On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots into a crowd during Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks was perched on a rooftop near Trump’s event, and he shot toward the republican candidate. As a result, one bullet grazed Trump’s ear and others struck spectators in the crowd. Two people were injured, and one person died.

U.S. Secret Service agents managed to shoot and kill Crooks. The 20-year-old’s motive is still unclear, but it was discovered that Crooks was a registered Republican. However, in 2021, he reportedly donated $15 to the Progressive Turnout Project, which is a left-leaning group.