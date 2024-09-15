Did Donald Trump Get Shot Again? Update After Second Assassination Attempt at His Golf Course

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump faced a second assassination attempt at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on September 15. The incident took place two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at one of Trump’s campaign rallies, which was held in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Keep reading to learn more about the shooting attempt at Trump International Golf Club.

Was Donald Trump Shot?

According to the Associated Press, a man with an AK-style rifle pointed the weapon at the Florida golf course, where the Republican candidate was playing golf. U.S. Secret Service opened fire as a result. Trump is safe, and no injuries have been reported at the time of publication, according to the FBI.

Per the outlet, the FBI is currently investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” against the Republican candidate.

Trump also updated the public in a statement released by his campaign. The statement read, “I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

Trump releases statement pic.twitter.com/nDLs4NsFlW — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) September 15, 2024

Who Is Trump’s Second Shooter?

The identity of the suspect has not been publicly disclosed at the time of publication. According to the AP, the person with the gun immediately dropped their weapon and tried to flee the scene in an SUV. However, the suspect was taken into custody in a nearby county.

This Wasn’t the First Assassination Attempt on Trump

On July 13, Trump was targeted by Crooks during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. At the time, Crooks shot in Trump’s direction with an AR-15-style rifle while perched on a nearby rooftop from the rally. He fired his weapon several times, and a bullet grazed Trump’s ear. Crooks was shot and killed by the Secret Service sniper team. His motive is still unknown.

Kamala Harris Reacts to Trump’s Second Assassination

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the news of the second assassination attempt on Trump. In an X post, she wrote, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

Per the AP, the White House also released a statement on both Harris and President Joe Biden.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing,” the statement read. “They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”