Donald Trump Says He Was ‘Shot With a Bullet’ While Thanking Secret Service in New Statement

Donald Trump broke his silence after he was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. Following the Saturday, July 13, incident, the 78-year-old tweeted his thanks to the Secret Service and law enforcement members who assisted him after he was targeted.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote in his statement. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

Shortly after the shooting happened, authorities identified the victim who was killed as Corey Comperatore.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” Trump added. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound, shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

Toward the end of his statement, the politician pointed out that he “realized … what was happening” to him once he was struck by a bullet, and “much bleeding took place.”

Trump was holding his campaign rally on July 13 at Butler Farm, where his ear was grazed by a bullet. The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

President Joe Biden addressed the violent incident via social media, writing via X, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Additionally, Biden spoke to the country from the Oval Office during a televised speech, in which he emphasized that Americans “can’t allow this violence to be normalized” despite their political differences.

“Here in America we need to get out of our silos, where we only listen to those with whom we agree, where misinformation is rampant, where foreign actors fan the flames of our division to shape the outcomes consistent with their interests, not ours,” Biden added. “The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that.”