What Happened to Donald Trump in Pennsylvania? Update After Shots Were Seemingly Fired

Donald Trump was struck in the face while holding a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13. As he spoke to a large crowd of supporters, multiple witnesses heard gunshots being fired, but it’s still unclear what hit the politician while he was at a podium. However, blood was seen running down the right side of his face as Secret Service immediately rushed him off the stage.

Read on to learn more about what happened to Trump, his condition and more updates.

What Happened to Donald Trump in Pennsylvania?

During his afternoon Republican rally in Butler, loud popping sounds were heard by audience members. Trump reacted and, after turning his face toward the crowd, multiple Secret Service agents and other law enforcement personnel rushed to the stage to assist him. Members in the crowd cheered for Trump as he was taken to a car with blood visible on the right side of his face.

Was Donald Trump Shot? ‘

At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what struck Trump in the face. However, a representative for the politician shared a statement, confirming that he was “fine.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” the statement read, according to The Guardian. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Who Shot Donald Trump?

It’s still unclear who the perpetrator was, but Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger reportedly claimed that Trump “was grazed by gunfire but is safe.” Additionally, it was reported that “an audience member was killed, and the shooter is dead.”

News: The shooter at the Trump rally is dead and so is one bystander, Butler County DA tells ABC DA Richard A. Goldinger also says there is "possibly a second” bystander dead as well — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) July 13, 2024

Did Other Politicians React?

Shortly after the apparent shooting took place, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, tweeted his best wishes for Trump.

Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 13, 2024

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Shapiro wrote via X. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries also publicly reacted to the incident, noting via X, “Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump,” Jeffries tweeted. “I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy.”

Aside from politicians, other well-known names also reacted to the incident. Elon Musk tweeted his full support for Trump, writing, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

This is a developing story.