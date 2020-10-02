Rick Moranis: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Who Was Attacked Near NYC’s Central Park

1. Rick is a pretty big deal in Hollywood. — In case you forgot, or you’re not an ’80s or ’90s baby, Rick has starred in some major classic films. He played Louis Tully in Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Rick went on to star as Wayne Szalinski in the hit 1989 film, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (and its two sequels in 1992 and 1997). Other popular films he’s starred in include: Strange Brew (1983), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Spaceballs (1987), Parenthood (1989), My Blue Heaven (1990), and The Flintstones (1994).

2. In 1997, Rick took a break from live-action films. — He decided to step away from acting to become a full-time single dad to his two children, Rachel and Mitchell. Rick married his children’s mother, Ann Belsky, a costume designer, in 1986. She died of cancer in February of 1991.

“I’m a single parent and I just found that it was too difficult to manage to raise my kids and to do the traveling involved in making movies,” Rick told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.” The actor did clarify that his hiatus from acting didn’t mean retirement. Despite taking a break from the big screen, Rick has done a number of voice-over projects for film and television through the years. Additionally, he released a few comedy albums and made appearances at fan conventions.

3. Rick will be back on the big screen. — He signed on to appear in a new sequel to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, called Shrunk. Rick will join Josh Gad in the sequel, according to our sister site Deadline. The movie will center around Josh’s character, the son of Rick’s character, Wayne Szalinski. The news was first announced in February of 2020. Rick also appears in the 2020 Second City TV reunion documentary on Netflix, An Afternoon with SCTV, which was directed by Martin Scorsese.

4. His most recent work includes Ryan Reynolds. — To our point that Rick Moranis is a pretty big deal in Hollywood (see No. 1), Ryan also recognizes the significance of Rick in his 2020 Mint Mobile ad. The Deadpool actor purposely invited Rick to star in the commercial… just because he’s Rick Moranis. “Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis,” Ryan wrote in a tweet above the commercial’s release in September of 2020. At the time, Ryan told a fan on Twitter, “Honestly, when [Rick] said yes, I wept.”

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

5. The Canadian actor hails from Toronto. — Before he got into acting, Rick was actually a radio disc jockey in the mid-1970s at a number of Toronto radio stations. He later moved into comedic acting, and the rest is history!