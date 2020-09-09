Ryan Reynolds Fangirls Over Rick Moranis, Pulling Him Out Of Retirement For Hilarious Ad

Rick Moranis is back! Ryan Reynolds brought on the comedic actor to star in his new ad for Mint Mobile — and, it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day!

Ryan Reynolds managed to get thee Rick Moranis to come out of retirement to star alongside him in a commercial for Mint Mobile. Moranis, 67, is best known for his role as Wayne Szalinski in the popular ’80s film, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (and its two ’90s sequels), as well as Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). Reynolds, 43, shared the hilarious commercial on September 9, which shows the Deadpool actor gushing over Moranis. Meanwhile, the comedian seems unsure as to why he was asked to be in the ad. Watch the epic .42-second spot, below:

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

“Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis,” Reynolds wrote in a tweet above the commercial’s release. “Suck it, 2020,” he added, which seemed fitting due to this year’s unforeseen events.

In true Reynolds fashion, he took to Twitter to reply to fans who certainly felt ’90s nostalgia after watching the ad. “Honestly, when he said yes, I wept,” he replied to one Twitter user about bringing Rick out of retirement. In response to another fan who quipped, “Honey, I shrunk the phone bill!,” Reynolds wrote, “Thank you! I wasn’t legally allowed to say that.”

Reynolds, who owns Mint Mobile, dropped the new ad to announce the company’s new unlimited talk, text and data plan. And, what better person to accompany him in the ad than a fellow Canadian, Moranis. Reynolds is a Vancouver native, while Moranis hails from Toronto.

As for Moranis — he will return to the big screen over 20 years after he starred in 1989’s original Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. The actor will join Josh Gad in the sequel, titled Shrunk, according to our sister site Deadline. The movie will center around Josh’s character, the son of Rick’s character, Wayne Szalinski. The news was first announced in February of 2020.