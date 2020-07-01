Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling & More Canadian Hunks To Celebrate On Canada Day

O Canada! Thanks for giving us such gorgeous celeb men to swoon over. In honor of our neighbor to the north’s special holiday, we’re feasting our eyes on some of their sexiest Canadian stars!

Let’s face it, we have a lot to thank Canada for. The land of maple syrup, ice hockey and Niagara Falls has also gifted us some of the hottest men on the planet to fawn over. And we’ve rounded up photos of those Canadian hunks right here in honor of Canada Day!

A list of hunky Canadians would be incomplete if we didn’t start at the very top — the prime minister. Justin Trudeau, 48, has Hollywood good looks, a megawatt smile and seemingly buckets of charm. (He’s made everyone from Ivanka Trump, 38, to Queen Elizabeth, 94, break into a girlish grin.) When it comes to gorgeous Canadians, Shawn Mendes, 21, is also giving his fans life with hit songs like “In My Blood.” Plus he makes them melt by showing off his rippling muscles, while wearing very little, just as he did with his lady love Camila Cabello in the music video and in performances for “Señorita.”

Meanwhile many people get Ryan Gosling, 39, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, confused. You can understand why (sort of) — both are Canadian, both are called Ryan and both are major sex symbols who look pretty impressive shirtless. As does Drake, by the way. In June 2019 the 33-year-old Canadian-American rapper wowed his Instagram fans by sharing a selection of topless pics, of himself soaking up the sun and going for a dip in an infinity swimming pool. The “In My Feelings” hip-hop star has a string of celebrity exes who have fully approved of his good looks – from Serena Williams to Rihanna.

Then there are the sneaky Canadian hunks, ones that hold dual citizenship and aren’t well known for coming from the land of the Mounties. That list of few includes Dwayne Johnson, 48, (aka The Rock) and Keanu Reeves, 55. Both men not only have dashing good looks, they also are two of the most well-liked celebrities! Admired by their colleagues and industry professionals, no wonder these two made the ranks of desirable Canadians!

So, while our Canadian cousins celebrate their national holiday, we’ll raise a glass (or two) to their hunks – from The Weeknd to Hayden Christensen, and many more. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Canada!