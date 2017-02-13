Ivanka Trump Crushing On Cute Canadian PM Justin Trudeau? Look At Her Goo-Goo Eyes

REX/Shutterstock

It appears that even Ivanka Trump can’t resist the charms of adorable Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and she wasn’t being subtle about her little crush. President Trump’s daughter was spotted giving the PM adoring looks during a February 13 meeting. You and us both, girl!

The Justin Trudeau fan club has another member! The beloved Canadian prime minister, 45, had the pleasure of sitting next to the lovely Ivanka Trump, 35, during a day of meetings at the White House on February 13, and she was visibly delighted about the seating arrangement. Multiple photos snapped at a meeting of female entrepreneurs and business leaders show her making total eyes at Trudeau. So good!

This is a no judgement zone. Trudeau is a highly influential, highly talented, and dare we say it, incredibly attractive person; we would probably have the same expressions on our faces if we were sitting next to him for that long. In the photos, Ivanka is smiling broadly and gazing longingly at the prime minister. There’s nothing wrong with having a little crush now and then!

Their meeting was incredibly important. Ivanka helped build a task force of insanely talented women who are going to help other women succeed in business, both in the United States and in Canada. The United States Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders-Female Entrepreneurs is an initiative that both Trudeau and President Donald Trump, 70, stand behind.

“I’m honored to be here and really looking forward to hearing from each of you who serve as tremendous role models for me and so many other business leaders across both of our countries,” Ivanka said, “and can lend some tremendously valuable perspective as we think about the unique challenges that entrepreneurs, women in the workforce, female small business owners are confronted with each and every day, and as we think how we level the playing field for this generation and for the next.”

