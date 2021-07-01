Gallery

Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes & More Canadian Hunks To Celebrate On Canada Day

ryan reynolds
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling attends the presentation of the film 'First man' at the 66th edition of San Sebastian international Film Festival (SSIFF), in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 24 September 2018. The SSIFF will be held from 21 to 29 September 2018. 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival, Spain - 24 Sep 2018
Ryan Reynolds 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 02 May 2019 Wearing Brunello Cucinelli
Photos March 29,2017 Shirtless Justin Bieber drives fans wild as he shows off new lion and bear chest tattoos on Rio's famous Ipanema beach.he pop star is in Brazil as part of his tour and created chaotic scenes as he strolled on the beach across from his luxury hotel. He was surrounded by his security team and dozens of fans who had been camping outside. According to local reports police want him over graffiti he drew last time he was in the city.Pictured: Justin BieberRef: SPL1470996 300317 Picture by: Leo Marinho / Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on in Chicago 2018 Lollapalooza - Day 3, Chicago, USA - 4 Aug 2018
and

July 1 is Canada Day, and we can’t think of any better way to celebrate than by honoring our favorite Canadian hotties for the occasion!

Let’s be real — our neighbors to the north in Canada have blessed us with some pretty hunky dudes! For Canada Day 2021 (July 1) we’re honoring some of our favorite Canadian guys. Of course, a link of hunky Canadians wouldn’t be complete without the country’s very own prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who has Hollywood’s good looks and certainly seems quite charming. In fact, he’s made everyone from Ivanka Trump to Queen Elizabeth break into a girlish grin over the years!

There are plenty of more Canadian hotties, though. From Ryan Reynolds to Ryan Gosling, and of course, Shawn Mendes, we’ve rounded up some of the hunkiest Canadian men in the gallery above. Scroll through and check out some of our top tier favorites below, as well!

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds [REX/Shutterstock]
Many people still seem to get Ryan Gosling, 40, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, confused. You can understand why (sort of) — both are Canadian, both are called Ryan and both are major sex symbols who look pretty impressive shirtless. If you need some clarification, though, Ryan Reynolds is the funny guy who’s married to Blake Lively. The two share three daughters together and are the picture perfect couple. Ryan R. is definitely proud of his Canadian roots, and jokes about it quite often.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling [REX/Shutterstock]
Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, has been in a long term relationship with Eva Mendes, and they have two adorable daughters of their own. While Ryan Reynolds is super active on social media, Ryan Gosling is much more private about his private life. There’s no denying, though, that he’s one of the hunkiest men in Hollywood — and he hails from Canada!

Shawn Mendes

shawn mendes
Shawn Mendes (Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock)

Like Justin BieberShawn is from Ontario, Canada. He made a name for himself by posting videos singing on social media, and got his big break during the summer of 2015. Since then, it’s been a fast rise to the top for Shawn, and now, he’s one of the world’s biggest male pop singers. Of course, his relationship with Camila Cabello also makes headlines quite often!  So, while our Canadian cousins celebrate their national holiday, we’ll raise a glass (or two) to their hunks – from The Weeknd to Hayden Christensen, and many more. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, Canada!