Who Is the Oldest Living President Now? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States now has a smaller line of living former presidents following the death of Jimmy Carter. The late politician and humanitarian served as the country’s 39th president and lived a full century before dying. Now that Carter is no longer with us, the current living presidents are Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Biden paid tribute to Carter in an official public statement, describing the late Democrat with “great character and courage, hope and optimism.”

Former President Obama and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, honored Carter in a statement via social media, which read, “President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service.”

Trump also paid tribute to Carter by taking to Truth Social. The Republican pointed out, “While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our country, and all it stands for.”

“He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that, I give him my highest respect,” Trump added in his statement. “He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most presidents, after he left the Oval Office.”

Find out who is the oldest living American president now.

How Old Is Joe Biden?

President Biden is currently 81 years old.

How Old Is Donald Trump?

Trump is currently 78 years old.

How Old Was Jimmy Carter?

Carter was 100 years old when he died on December 29, 2024. He was 52 years old when he was elected president in 1976, and he served from 1977 to 1981.

Who Is the Oldest Living President Now?

With Carter’s passing, Biden is now the oldest living American president. He and Trump have a three-year age difference.

Biden will leave the White House in January 2025 after Trump gets inaugurated for the second time.