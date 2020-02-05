Mykenna Dorn: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Who’s Gone Viral

After making some wild facial expressions during the Feb. 3 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Mykenna Dorn has created a LOT of online buzz — and she’ll be front-and-center during a 2-on-1 date this week!

Mykenna Dorn, 23, is hoping to find love with Peter Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor, but five episodes in, she hasn’t gotten much one-on-one time with him. Mykenna hasn’t been shy about how upset she’s been over her lack of alone time with Peter, and her livid reactions have turned into hilarious memes and GIFs on social media. During the show’s Feb. 5 episode, Mykenna will be part of the dreaded 2-on-1 date with Tammy Ly. 2-on-1’s only have ONE rose, so at least one of the ladies is guaranteed to go home, which makes for a very tense situation. Here’s more to know about Mykenna ahead of this surely explosive episode:

1. She’s a fashion blogger. Mykenna’s job title on The Bachelor is a ‘fashion blogger,’ and according to her LinkedIn, her website is called MykennaJean.com. However, the site is not currently running. “Sorry, we’re doing some work on the site,” an error message reads. “Thank you for being patient. We are doing some work on the site and will be back shortly.” It’s unclear when Mykenna plans to re-launch the site or what she’s been doing while it’s down. However, she already seems to be embracing the Instagram influencer lifestyle, as she was promoting products on the social media site even before being on The Bachelor.

2. She’s from Canada. Mykenna is from Langley, British Columbia, Canada. She is super close with her family, and has said that she is inspired by the longtime love that her grandparents have — her grandfather proposed on their first date!

Presented without comment, the best of Mykenna's tongue—enjoy: pic.twitter.com/Pf0CGX5YQ8 — Bachelor Party (@BachPartyPod) February 4, 2020

3. She’s friendly with a former Bachelor Nation star. Mykenna seems to have some sort of friendship with The Bachelorette’s, Kaitlyn Bristowe. Kaitlyn is a fellow Canadian, and she helped Mykenna ring in her 23rd birthday on Feb. 2. “One of our better photos,” Kaitlyn captioned an Instagram Story pic of the pair, who were in Nashville at the time. Before this season of The Bachelor started, Kaitlyn also wrote on Instagram, “Good luck [Peter Weber], we are all rooting for you. Unless you break my friend’s heart. She’s on your season. Then you will have me to deal with (jk).” She didn’t name the friend at the time, but all signs point to Mykenna!

4. She wants to start her own charity one day. Mykenna revealed in her Bachelor bio that she dreams of starting her own charity one day.

5. She’s been in one serious relationship. Mykenna ended her last relationship — and her only serious relationship before The Bachelor — because her ex became “too controlling,” she said.