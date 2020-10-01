Mustard: 5 Things To Know About The DJ Performing At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Just ask Rihanna – Mustard goes with everything. The DJ and producer will be part of the 2020 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show, so here’s what you need to know.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show is going to be the biggest – and sexiest — event of the year. Not only will we see the fall 2020 collection modeled by some major celebs, but the Oct. 2 show will feature performances by Miguel, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Bad Bunny, and Rosalía. Oh, and don’t forget the mustard – DJ and producer Mustard, that is. The West Coast music maestro will also be involved in the sexy extravaganza, performing while stars like Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Normani, and Bella Hadid light up the runway. If you need a refresher on who Mustard is, here’s the scoop:

1. He’s mostly known for being a DJ and a producer. Born Dijon Isiah McFarlane in Los Angeles to Jamaican parents, Mustard – as DJ Mustard – began performing at house parties. “My uncle DJ Tee is a DJ as well and he left me at a party. I didn’t know what to do. I just started playing songs and after that, I started DJing,” he told Sway’s Universe in 2012. Not content with just playing other people’s music, Mustard began making his own. “I’ve always had an ear for music. I always wanted to hear music; it was always something I wanted to do. It’s like when you conquered something, you want to conquer something else.”

While many might not immediately recognize Mustard, his work can be found on a wide range of hits. He worked with Tyga (“Rap City), Big Sean (“I Don’t F-ck With You”), Ella Mai (“Boo’d Up”), Lil Dicky (“Freaky Friday”), Tinashe (“2 On”) YG and Drake (“Who Do You Love”), Jennifer Lopez (“Girls”), Meek Mill (“I’m Rollin’”) and more. He dropped the DJ from his name in 2018, after teaming up with Nick Jonas for “anywhere.”

2. Mustard has worked extensively with YG… “I started making beats for YG; he was one the first people to do my beats,” Mustard said in 2012. “I started with him, so for us to do a mixtape was easy. We created this dancing sound. I feel like we owed it to the streets and we’re not stopping.” Mustard’s work appears on YG’s The Real 4Fingaz, Just Re’d Up, Boss Yo Life Up Gang, Just Re’d Up 2, My Krazy Life, Blame It On The Streets, Stay Dangerous, and 4Real 4Real.

3. …but he has released three albums of his own. Mustard dropped Perfect 10 in 2019, his third and most successful album to date. The RIAA certified-gold record features appearances from Quavo, Migos, ASAP FERG, Ty Dolla Sign, Nipsey Hussle, and Mustard’s fellow Savage X Fenty Fashion show performer, Roddy Ricch. Mustard released his debut album, 10 Summers, in 2014, and the follow-up, Cold Summer, in 2016.

4. He’s worked with Rihanna before. Mustard’s inclusion in the 2020 Savage X Fenty show comes four years after they worked together on “Needed Me.” The song went platinum 5-times and was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. DJing is in his family. “My Uncle DJT, he’s a big DJ in LA,” Mustard told The Fader in 2013. “He taught me how to keep my composure and how to do shows. He was like my father figure because my dad got deported when I was young. My dad lives in Jamaica now. I talk to him sometimes.”