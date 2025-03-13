Millie Bobby Brown: 5 Things To Know About ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Millie Bobby Brown has become a well-known name in Hollywood, starring in hit projects like Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. Now 21 and officially married to Jake Bongiovi as of 2024, she recently made headlines for revealing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she fooled paparazzi by trying on a decoy wedding dress to keep her real one a secret.

She also announced the launch of her own production company, PCMA Productions. As Millie takes on multiple roles in her life, learn more about her here.

Millie has born in Spain but is British yet does a perfect American accent

She was born in Marbella, Spain but has British parents. You’d never know she has a thick British accent from her flawless American one she has on Stranger Things.

Millie Filmed Getting Her Long Brown Locks Chopped Off Then Shaved For Stranger Things

Fans know Eleven as having a shaved head, but before that Millie had long, thick brunette locks. She showed off on her Instagram what it was like to get it all cut off and not only were there no tears at all, she set it to Beyonce’s “Pretty Girls.”

Millie Is One Tough Cookie, Already Excelling At Mixed Martial Arts!

She added a new stripe to her belt recently to her jiu-jitsu belt and trains at an MMA facility at home in England! Don’t mess with Eleven.

Millie Is A Fashionista

Mille wore an adorable white and black Burberry dress for her debut on The Tonight Show. Just because she doesn’t get to wear nice clothes in Stranger Things doesn’t mean she doesn’t love getting girly in real life!

Millie Can RAP!

She became an internet sensation after appearing on The Tonight Show with her castmates and belted out all of Nicki Minaj‘s rhymes from “‘Monster”. Just scroll ahead to the 4:39 mark and prepare to have your mind blown!

HollywoodLifers, have you watched Stranger Things? Do you love it? Are you excited for the fifth and final season?