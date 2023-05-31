Mason Thames: 5 Things About The Actor Playing Hiccup In Live-Action ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

Mason Thames started acting when he was 11.

His breakout role was the horror film The Black Phone.

He’s been cast in the How To Train Your Dragon live-action film.

Mason Thames is really making a name for himself in the film industry. The 15-year-old had his breakout role in the 2022 supernatural horror film The Black Phone alongside Ethan Hawke. And now Mason is set to play Hiccup in the live-action adaption of How To Train Your Dragon. Mason is landing so many great opportunities, and the How to Train Your Dragon movie is really going to change his life. Here’s five key things you need to know about Mason.

Mason is joining the ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ franchise.

Mason’s casting in the How To Train Your Dragon live-action movie was announced May 30. He’s playing Hiccup while The Last of Us star Nico Parker is playing Astrid. The film is being directed Dean DeBlois and will be released March 14, 2025. The How To Train Your Dragon franchise already includes three animated movies featuring Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrara, Jonah Hill, and Craig Ferguson. There’s also been five short films and several animated TV shows.

Mason played Finney in ‘The Black Phone’.

Mason’s character Finney is a middle schooler who gets bullied and harassed at school. While walking home one day, he’s abducted by The Grabbler (played by Ethan Hawke). From captivity, Finney discovers a disconnected black phone and is able to communicate with The Grabbler’s most recent victim, who Finney just so happens to know.

He’s new to acting.

Mason started acting when he was 11 years old, according to his website. In 2019, he landed the recurring role of the younger version of Danny Stevens in the popular Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. The following year he was cast as Robbie Knievel for a limited series titled Evel. The show, which was also set to star Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He studied ballet.

Mason’s website says that the talented teen studied ballet even before he started acting. He was chosen to perform with a professional International ballet company on tour for four years and was the youngest cast member.

He’s going to be in a thriller film.

Mason is set to star in the thriller film Boys of Summer as Noah Reed, a young boy who seeks help from a detective (played by Mel Gibson) to solve a mystery on Martha’s Vineyard. Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner, and Abby James Witherspoon also star. The film is currently in post-production.