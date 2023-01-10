Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker, 18, Looks Just Like Mom At ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere: Photos

Thandiwe Newton, 50, should be so proud of her daughter Nico Parker! The 18-year-old wowed fans at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new show The Last Of Us, which premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max. Nico looked just like her famous mom as she flaunted a flowy lime green dress at the Jan. 9 event. Nico’s gown had a low V-neck cut with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled bottom. Her long train flowed past her as she walked the carpet and posed for photos.

Nico was joined by her father, Ol Parker, 53, on the carpet. The British filmmaker wore a black suit and was all smiles as he posed with his daughter. Thandiwe and Ol separated in 2022 and are co-parenting their three kids, which include daughter Ripley, 22, son Booker, 8, and Nico.

Nico made her film debut in Tim Burton‘s 2019 feature Dumbo. She’s playing Sarah in The Last Of Us, which is based on the popular video game of the same name. The series also stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Murray Bartlett, Merle Dandrige, Anna Torv, and Gabriel Luna.

Nico announced that she was joining the cast of The Last Of Us on her Instagram back in June 2021. She captioned the exciting post, “!!!”, along with a purple heart. In a recent interview with Inverse about the highly-anticipated show, Nico explained how playing Pedro Pascal’s on-screen daughter made her “appreciate” her bond with her own father more.

“I’m like crying in Pedro [Pascal]’s arms and then I’m miles away from my dad, who’s in London while I’m filming in Calgary and I’m going ‘I miss my dad!’ So I think that was a great takeaway,” the teenager said. “But I think it’s very different,” Nico added. “Sarah very much kind of cares for Joel and takes charge and responsibility in a way that I absolutely do not have [with] my own parents,” she shared.