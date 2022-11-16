Marlow Barkley: 5 Things To Know About Jason Momoa’s Adorable 13-Year-Old ‘Slumberland’ Co-Star

Marlow Barkley is a 13-year-old actress.

She’s in the new Netflix movie ‘Slumberland’ with Jason Momoa.

Jason Momoa, 43, has a small but mighty co-star in the new film Slumberland. Marlow Barkley, 13, stars with Jason in the fantasy adventure movie, which hits Netflix on Nov. 18. It takes place in the Dreamworld of Slumberland, where a young girl (played by Marlow) work with an outlaw (played by Jason) to see her late father again. The adorable dynamic between Marlow and Jason looks like it’s going to be the highlight of this feel-good film.

So, who is Marlow Barkley? We’ve got the scoop on the precious teenage actress below!

Marlow plays Nemo in ‘Slumberland’.

Nemo in Slumberland is a gender-flipped version of the character from the 1920s comic strip, which the film is inspired by. In the movie, Nemo dreams of Slumberland and joins forces with Jason’s character, Flip, to find her dad who died. Nemo’s father is played by Kyle Chandler.

She started acting at 9 years old.

Marlow’s first acting gig was a voice role in a 2017 episode of South Park, according to her IMDb. Marlow was only 9 years old when she appeared in the hilarious animated sitcom.

She starred in the sitcom ‘Single Parents’.

Marlow had a starring role in the ABC sitcom Single Parents, about a group of single adults with young children. She played Sophie Cooper and her dad was played by Taran Killam. The show also starred Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, and Jake Choi. It was cancelled in May 2020 after two seasons.

She’s in a new Christmas movie.

Marlow is in Spirited, the new Christmas musical movie on Apple TV+. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in the film, which starts streaming on Nov. 18. Spirited is a retelling of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Marlow is active on social media.

Marlow has over 10K followers on Instagram. She regularly posts content promoting her acting projects. On Aug. 1, Marlow posted a sweet photo of herself and Jason, to wish her Slumberland co-star a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday, Flip! Love, Nemo ❤️ Miss you, buddy. @prideofgypsies,” Marlow wrote.