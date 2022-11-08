Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Suddenly, Susan's daughter is all grown up. Brooke Shields walked with her teenage lookalike, Grier Henchy, at the NYC premiere of Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's new movie.

November 8, 2022 9:38AM EST
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Spirited New York Premiere held at the Allice Tully Hall on November 7, 2022 in New York City. 07 Nov 2022 Pictured: Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy. Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA915685_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Moorpark, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Jennifer Garner and her kids Samuel and Seraphina spend the day at a pumpkin patch to celebrate the spooky season. Both Samuel and Seraphine climb to the top of a haystack and Jennifer brings her phone out to capture the moment before she gets to the top herself. The three chose their favorite pumpkins and wheeled them back to their ride to end the day. Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Samuel Affleck, Seraphina Affleck BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.

(Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA)

Brooke’s daughter – who towered over her mother in photos – opted for a suit in a festive shade of green. Grier complemented the look with some tinsel – in the form of what appeared to be a silver Prada bag and a pair of matching silver shoes. The mother-daughter combo met up with Chris Henchy — Brooke’s husband and Grier’s father — for a few photos. He seemed to misunderstand the assignment, as he wore jeans, a white shirt, and a black jacket.

Grier, Brooke, and Chris (Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA)

Spirited is an Apple Original Film, a  retelling of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol. “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits,” reads the synopsis, per Deadline. “But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present, and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.”

Chris Henchy is Will Smith’s longtime creative collaborator. He co-founded Funny Or Die alongside Ferrell, Mark Kvamme, and Adam McKay. Henchy also worked with Ferrell on films like Land of the Lost, The Other Guys, The Campaign, Get Hard, The House, 2018’s Holmes & Watson, and 2020’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Brooke and Chris married in 2001, two years after they first met. They have two daughters – Grier and 19-year-old Rowan Henchyand the three ladies were spotted together in May at a Fashionpile launch event. In late October, Brooke and her daughters met up with Bradley Cooper and his daughter, Lea, for lunch in NYC.

In May 2020, Grier and Brooke participated in the Victoria’s Secret Intergenerational Mother’s Day campaign. It marked Grier’s first modeling gig, and Brooke told HollywoodLife that it “was surreal to watch her do her homework while we were waiting for our part to be done, and I just had this flashback of me doing the same thing.” Brooke, whose 1980 campaign for Calvin Klein jeans remains a piece of pop culture history, told HL that she advised her daughter about the mentality she needed for the job. “You are there for their vision at this particular that’s part of this job,” Brooke recalled telling her daughter. “So, you do it with grace and manners, and you work hard until the job is done.”

