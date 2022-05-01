Brooke Shields Takes Lookalike Daughter Rowan, 18, As Date To White House Correspondents Dinner

Brooke Shields, 56, brought a very special person to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday: her 18-year-old daughter Rowan! The actress and the look-alike college student wowed on the red carpet of the special annual event, which took place at the Washington Hilton, as they posed in fashionable dresses that surely caused onlookers to turn heads. Brooke wore a metallic brown long-sleeved dress while Rowan wore a sleeveless black dress.

The loving mother and daughter flashed smiles as they both wore their hair down with their looks and showed off flattering makeup that looked great with their fashion choices. At one point, when she was posing by herself, Brooke also added black framed glasses and they proved to be the perfect accessory to her dress.

Brooke and Rowan weren’t the only stars shining bright at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year. They were joined by other famous faces such as Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Amelia Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Miranda Kerr, and Melinda Gates.

In addition to the dinner, Brooke and Rowan attended the White House Correspondents’ Brunch along with their celebrity pal Harry. Brooke wore a silky white long-sleeved top and matching pants with tan heels as Rowan donned a blue dress with spaghetti straps and a slit under a white sweater and blue strappy heels. Harry looked dashing in a pink suit.

Before they shined at the fancy correspondents’ brunch and dinner, Brooke shared her journey in dropping Rowan off at college last year. The doting mom shared a series of pics and videos of her and her husband Chris Henchy saying goodbye to their oldest gal as she started her first year at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so,” Brooke wrote in the caption for the post at the time. “We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”