Brooke Shields Cries After Dropping Off Her Daughter Rowan, 18, At College: ‘Saddest Drive’ — Watch

Brooke Shields shared a series of pics and video clips of her daughter Rowan’s journey to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, including some that showed her looking emotional before leaving her ‘extraordinary baby girl’ at the school.

Brooke Shields, 56, is sharing the experience she had when dropping off her daughter Rowan, 18, to college over the weekend. The actress took to Instagram to post pics and video clips from the big day and a touching caption that proved leaving the teen at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, wasn’t easy for her. Some pics showed her and her husband Chris Henchy, 57, happily posing with Rowan in what appeared to be her new dorm room and one video clip showed the doting mom crying while sitting in the car and driving back with Chris alone.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so,” Brooke wrote in the caption for the post, which was shared on Aug. 21. “We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”

It didn’t take long for Brooke’s followers to comment on the post and send her and Rowan well wishes. “Rad! Sending all the love and positive vibrations to your family! ❤️,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Is going to be ok mama bear. 💕💕💕” A third shared, “You did you job mom. Let her fly!!!! She knows what to do. And she will always know her way home too” and a fourth exclaimed, “So exciting!”

Brooke Shields, Rowan
Brooke Shields and Rowan during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Before Brooke shared her latest post about Rowan heading off to college, she shared a post about her high school graduation back in June. Pics and videos showed the talented graduate performing at the graduation celebration while playing an acoustic guitar and singing in a white dress. It also showed her getting her diploma after stopping to pose for a picture.

Brooke admitted she also cried for that occasion in the caption. “My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration 🤍#waterproofmascara,” it read.

In addition to Rowan, Brooke and Chris share daughter Grier, 15, who Brooke also posts about on social media whenever she can.