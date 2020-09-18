See Pic
Hollywood Life

Brooke Shields, 55, Slays In Yellow One-Piece As She Poses On The Beach: ‘Sunkissed’

Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Eva Longoria looks stunning as she flaunts her summer 'mom bod' in a pink one piece swimsuit while enjoying her vacay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.Pictured: Eva LongoriaBACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brooke Shields looks incredible at 52 as she parades her fit figure in a bikini for a new body-positive swimsuit campaign. The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All. Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car. The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body — and confident in a bikini. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All “Power Suit” campaign. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin”. Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66. 22 May 2018 Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the “Power Suit” campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons. Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA226288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Political News Editor

Brooke Shields sizzled in the sunshine on the beach, wearing a sexy one-piece swimsuit in a bright yellow hue.

Brooke Shields looked like pure sunshine in her latest Instagram photo, which showed the actress and model lounging on the beach in a yellow swimsuit. Brooke, 55, stretched out in the sand as waves lapped at her legs, her head and hair thrown back as she basked in the summer sun. Her one-piece said, fittingly, “sunkissed” across the chest.

Brooke is currently in Europe filming a new project for Netflix with friend and fellow model Helena Christensen, she revealed on Instagram. She captioned her post, “Working on something special with my friend @helenachristensen. You are incredible. Stay tuned — exciting things to share soon.” It’s unclear if this gorgeous shot is from the Netflix project, or if she just brought along a camera for a break at the beach.

Her Instagram followers were going wild over the new photo. Her friend Mariska Hargitay joked in the comments, “Why are you posting my picture?” Fun fact: Brooke played the grandmother of Olivia Benson’s adopted son on Law & Order: SVU! “People go on and on about how great Jlo looks over 50 and she does, but they need to start dropping your name more often. You look amazing,” one fan wrote, speaking truth.

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields sizzles in a red bikini (Swimsuits For All/MEGA)

Despite being a gorgeous, iconic model, Brooke confessed in 2018 that she’s only just become comfortable with posing in swimsuits. Brooke, who has been in the spotlight since she was 12, had launch a size-inclusive swimwear line with Swimsuits For All that targeted women of all ages. “It took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own,” she told PEOPLE. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”