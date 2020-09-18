Brooke Shields, 55, Slays In Yellow One-Piece As She Poses On The Beach: ‘Sunkissed’

Brooke Shields sizzled in the sunshine on the beach, wearing a sexy one-piece swimsuit in a bright yellow hue.

Brooke Shields looked like pure sunshine in her latest Instagram photo, which showed the actress and model lounging on the beach in a yellow swimsuit. Brooke, 55, stretched out in the sand as waves lapped at her legs, her head and hair thrown back as she basked in the summer sun. Her one-piece said, fittingly, “sunkissed” across the chest.

Brooke is currently in Europe filming a new project for Netflix with friend and fellow model Helena Christensen, she revealed on Instagram. She captioned her post, “Working on something special with my friend @helenachristensen. You are incredible. Stay tuned — exciting things to share soon.” It’s unclear if this gorgeous shot is from the Netflix project, or if she just brought along a camera for a break at the beach.

Her Instagram followers were going wild over the new photo. Her friend Mariska Hargitay joked in the comments, “Why are you posting my picture?” Fun fact: Brooke played the grandmother of Olivia Benson’s adopted son on Law & Order: SVU! “People go on and on about how great Jlo looks over 50 and she does, but they need to start dropping your name more often. You look amazing,” one fan wrote, speaking truth.

Despite being a gorgeous, iconic model, Brooke confessed in 2018 that she’s only just become comfortable with posing in swimsuits. Brooke, who has been in the spotlight since she was 12, had launch a size-inclusive swimwear line with Swimsuits For All that targeted women of all ages. “It took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own,” she told PEOPLE. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”