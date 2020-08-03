Watch
Brooke Shields, 55, Leaps From A Boat While Swimming In Sexy Black Bathing Suit — Watch

Brooke Shields looks incredible at 52 as she parades her fit figure in a bikini for a new body-positive swimsuit campaign. The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All. Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car. The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body — and confident in a bikini. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All “Power Suit” campaign. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin”. Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66. 22 May 2018 Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the “Power Suit” campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons. Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA226288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Brooke Shields flaunted her trim body and legs for days, kicking off the week in a swimsuit video. She gave fans a big treat by jumping into the ocean with her incredible figure on display.

A lot of times, Brooke Shields will post an exercise video as her #MondayMotivation, but on Aug. 3 she decided to share a video that showed off the results of her dedication to working out. The 55-year-old model/actress wore a black one-piece swimsuit in a slow-motion vid where she jumped off the side of a boat and into the ocean. Brooke got some serious air, as she raised her arms above her head and then stretched her legs out to the side, showing how incredibly long, tight and lean her body is.

Monday mood… jumping right into the week

Since the video was slow-mo, it captured the muscles of her incredibly long legs going to work on her jump. Even her glutes stayed in perfect place without so much as a jiggle. Brooke is rigorous about her workouts though, as she does plenty of core, stretching and pilates-like routines that keep her abs and limbs elongated and strong. Sure it helps that her model body stands at 6 ft tall. But she shows in IG videos how hard she works to maintain her incredible figure, instead of leaving fans to marvel “how does she look so amazing?” without seeing the effort he puts into it.

“Monday mood… jumping right into the week,” Brooke captioned the video with her cheeky comment. Legendary Danish-born supermodel Helena Christensen, 51, gave her model pal props, writing in the comments, “This is one very strong, fit, beautiful body holy sh*t,” with red heart emojis. Fan @zurainzimam gushed, “Whooopeere! Looking fantastic bless you! The workouts are showing great results.”

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields showed off her incredible bikini body at 52 in a body-positive swimsuit campaign for the brand Swimsuits For All. Three years later, her swimsuit body is just as fit as ever. Photo credit: MEGA.

Brooke regularly shares her workouts in Instagram videos, and allows fans to keep fit along with her. Instead of flaunting her swimsuit body on the prior Monday, she showed off how she keeps it in shape in a July 27 IG video that worked her core and sides. Brooke shared an exercise she had just learned called “The Penguin,” where she laid on her back, knees bent up in the air and feet planted She then lifted her shoulders slightly off the ground and  moved her hands and arms down to touch each ankle, engaging her abs and obliques.

Brooke wore tight black leggings and a white tank top that showed off how her fitness keeps her in such fine shape. “#MondayMotivation to get moving today! Try the penguin.  it’s harder than it seems…keep your stomach tight and work your obliques,” she wrote in the caption of the workout video. If that’s one of the exercise she uses to help keep her body looking like she’s 25 at age 55, she should be everybody’s Instagram personal trainer!