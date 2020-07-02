Brooke Shields showed what a powerhouse she is in the world of fitness in a series of unbelievable workout pics!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Brooke Shields, 54, didn’t waste any time staying fit while quarantined as evidenced by these amazing snaps she posed for on Tuesday, June 30. The legendary actress broke a sweat out in The Hamptons where she excelled in many different exercises while rocking a baby blue tank top, curve-hugging black leggings and sneakers. Her gorgeous brown locks cascaded down one side of her shoulder in one of the photos while she effortlessly balanced her leg on a large ball.

Brooke took to her Instagram back in late May where she posted a two-minute video of her doing these routines in a similar ensemble. “At Home Workouts: Weekend Challenge!,” she captioned. “I like to do this exercise on the ball for a full body burn (and great for your obliques!). Listen to your body and make modifications if you need to, the important thing is that you get your body moving! Activity is good for the body and mind.”

The results of her workouts have clearly paid off as Brooke has put her firm figure on display in a variety of revealing bikinis during self-isolation! The mother-of-two wowed in a tiny orange one at the beach on May 26. “Gorgeous and inspirational,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Brooke has been posing in a bikini quite a bit over the past couple of years and she’s done so with the most amazing attitude! “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks,” she said in a 2018 interview. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood.”

“At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” she continued. “I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it.”