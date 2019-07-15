Luke Lesnar: 5 Things To Know About Brock’s Son, 17, Who Hinted He’s Joining The WWE

Get ready for ‘The Beast 2.0.’ Luke Lesnar, the teenage son of WWE’s Brock Lesnar, says he’s ‘following in his father’s footsteps,’ so get the scoop on this Superstar in the making.

“Life’s about to change pops, I promise you. All because you had faith in me,” Luke Lesnar, the 17-year-old son of the current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, 42, posted to Instagram on July 12, which happened to be his father’s birthday. In the post, Luke shared some family photos of him with his Superstar father. Along with this trip down memory lane, Luke indicated that it won’t be long before the WWE Universe sees him inside the squared circle. “Thank you for allowing me to follow in your footsteps and make you proud. Happy birthday to my biggest inspiration, role model, and greatest dad in the world!”

Eight days before wishing his father a Happy Birthday, Luke shared a shirtless photo that revealed him to be the most jacked 17-year-old ever. “The only thing I did to end up here was put the work in, and did it with a purpose,” he said. As to where exactly what he meant by “here,” Luke geotagged the photo “WWE Performance Center,” indicating that he’s learning to become a wrestler with the WWE’s training program. HollywoodLife has reached out for more information on this, and until we hear back, here’s what you need to know about Brock Lesnar’s son:

1. Luke is 6’4,”, 202 .lbs. and he’s still growing. Luke is a chip off the ol’ block, as Brock “The Beast Incarnate” Lesnar stands 6’3” and weighs in around 286 lbs. His son, who is 25 years younger than him, is an inch taller and 200+ pounds of pure muscle. Credit his genetics (and Luke’s hard work in the gym) because not many teenagers are sporting a full six-pack.

2. He’s the son of Brock Lesnar and fitness model, Nicole McClain. Despite, at one time, being the biggest name in both the WWE and the UFC, Brock Lesnar is an intensely private individual. Not much is known about his prior relationship with Luke’s mother, fitness model Nicole McClain, except that the union produced Luke and his sister. Brock and Nicole went their separate ways around 2003, according to Sportskeeda, but the photos Luke shared to his Instagram indicated that Brock has been an amazing, supportive father.

3. He has two half-brothers… Brock married Rena Greek, 51, formerly known as WWE Superstar Sable, in 2006. Shortly after Brock and Rena tied the knot, Luke became a big brother. Brock and Rena’s first son, Turk, was born in 2009, and they welcomed their second, Duke, in 2010.

4. …and, a twin sister. In addition to his half-brothers, Luke has a twin sister, according to Sportskeeda. Mya Lynn Lesnar, just like her father, is pretty private, as she’s not active on social media. Yet, she seems to be just as athletic as her family, as Sportskeeda reports she loves to play volleyball. Luke, along with his brothers, loves to play hockey, which makes sense since Brock’s family resides on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan.

5. His father just became the WWE Universal champion again. So, how long will it be before we see Lesnar Vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania? It’s definitely coming since Luke indicated that he’s training at the WWE Performance Center, the company’s in-house wrestling school system. If Luke is as much of a natural at pro-wrestling as his father is, then the WWE Universe might see them team-up or go head-to-head at maybe WrestleMania 37 in 2021 or at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

It’s also possible that Brock will still be the WWE Universal Champion by then. On July 14, at the end of the WWE’s Extreme Rules event, Brock used his Money In The Bank contract on Seth Rollins following the main event. After two German suplexes and an “F-5” finishing move, Brock won the Universal Championship for a record-setting third time. Brock’s last reign as Universal champ lasted 156 days. Could he hold onto the title until Luke’s ready?