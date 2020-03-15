Lorenzo Brino: 5 Things About The ‘7th Heaven’ Star Dead At 21

Lorenzo Brino sadly passed away after he ‘lost control’ of his vehicle on March 9. Here’s what you should know about the actor, who was famous for his childhood role on ‘7th Heaven.’

At just 21 years old, Lorenzo Brino sadly died in a car accident on March 9. The 7th Heaven star “lost control” of his 2016 Toyota Camry and “collided with a utility pole,” according to the coroner’s press release issued by the San Bernardino County’s Sheriff Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is still being investigated, but Lorenzo’s family members have come forward to grieve their tragic loss. Both Lorenzo’s sister, Myrinda “Mimi” Brino and his aunt, Janet Brino, have shared tributes to reflect on their time with The WB star — you can read their touching messages below. Lorenzo’s death follows the loss of another 7th Heaven star, Sarah Goldberg, who passed away in 2014.

1. Lorenzo starred as twins Sam and David Camden on 7th Heaven. Yes, both! He took turns playing the twins, who were the sons of 7th Heaven‘s fictional characters Eric and Annie, with his real-life brothers. Lorenzo was barely a toddler when he made his debut on the drama in 1999, and stayed on the show until it ended in 2007.

2. Lorenzo came from a set of quadruplets. Although he played twins on 7th Heaven, the roles were actually shared between Lorenzo and his three other siblings: Mimi, and his brothers Nikolas and Zachary. However, only Lorenzo and Nikolas stayed on the show between 2001-2007. The quadruplets also have a half-brother, Antonio.

3. Lorenzo found his passion in the gym. While it appears Lorenzo retired from acting after his time on 7th Heaven, he went on to become a fitness enthusiast. His friend, Stephen Daly, shared a YouTube montage of their time spent in the gym together, shortly after Lorenzo’s death.

4. Lorenzo was living in the California town of Yucaipa. The town, notable for its easy accessibility to outdoor adventures like hiking, is a suburb in San Bernardino County.

5. Lorenzo’s family and friends remember him dearly. Lorenzo’s sister, Mimi, shared photos of her past memories with her brother after his car crash. “To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say ‘gone but never forgotten’,” Mimi wrote in the caption of her tribute post, shared on March 12. She continued, “Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had.” You can read Mimi’s full tribute above.

Mimi and Lorenzo’s aunt, Janet, also shared the following parting words (per TMZ): “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”