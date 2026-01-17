Who Was Kianna Underwood? About the Nickelodeon Star Who Died in a Hit-and-Run

Image Credit: FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kianna Underwood, an actress best known for her performance in Nickelodeon’s All That, has died. She was 33 years old. She had also voiced one of the characters from Little Bill.

On January 16, 2026, a hit-and-run incident was confirmed to have taken place in Brooklyn, New York. A woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville when a black Ford SUV struck her just before 7:00 a.m. ET, per People. The woman was then hit by a black and gray sedan, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Underwood.

Learn about Underwood and her career with Nickelodeon below.

RIP Kianna Underwood, Actress

Nickelodeon's All That and Fuchsia in Little Bill, The 24 Hour Woman#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/6eUILi2GDp — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) January 17, 2026

Kianna Underwood Starred in All That

Underwood was best known for appearing in the Nickelodeon children’s sketch comedy series All That. According to her IMDb profile, she appeared in seven episodes from 2004 to 2005. It was her final credited on-screen role.

All That starred several Nickelodeon veterans, including Amanda Bynes, Kenan Thompson and Nick Cannon.

Kianna Underwood Voiced the Little Bill Character Fuchsia

Underwood was a voice actress for the animated Bill Cosby-created series Little Bill. She played the main character’s cousin Fuchsia Glover for 23 episodes between 1999 and 2004.

Kianna Underwood’s Movies & TV Shows

Underwood’s acting career took off in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Apart from Little Bill, she appeared in the 1999 comedy The 24-Hour Woman, and she was a voiceover actress for the animated film Santa Baby.

The late New York City native also starred in the Kevin Hart-led comedy Death of a Dynasty.

Kianna Underwood Starred in a National Tour of Hairspray

Outside of the film and TV world, Underwood was also a stage performer. She spent about a year performing in the national tour of Hairspray. She played the character little Inez.

Kianna Underwood Was Killed in a Hit-and-Run Accident

As previously noted, Underwood was fatally struck by two separate drivers at an intersection in Brownsville, Brooklyn, on January 16, 2026. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and both drivers took off. Neither of them has been identified at the time of publication, per People.

“There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad,” the NYPD said in a statement.