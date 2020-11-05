Kenny Braasch: 5 Things About Clare’s Suitor Who Asks If She’s Being Replaced On ‘The Bachelorette’

One contestant on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Kenny Braasch, isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to his feelings about Clare Crawley falling so fast for Dale Moss.

Things are about to implode on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette. It’s no secret that Clare Crawley only has eyes for Dale Moss at this point, and the other men have taken notice. Previews for the upcoming episode show Chris Harrison telling Clare that she “blew up” the show, and she breaks down in tears as she seemingly decides to leave.

Obviously, the men are not happy with how things are playing out, and Kenny Braasch seems to be the most vocal about it. “Were you talking to Dale before the show started?” he flat-out asks Clare in the preview. Later, he wonders, “Are we going home now? Do we get a new Bachelorette?” As we wait to see how this all plays out, here’s more to know about Kenny:

1. He works as a boy band manager. Kenny’s official job title is a ‘Talent Buyer’ for 115 Bourbon Street. At his job, he works to schedule entertainment for various stages in Chicago. His job also requires him to promote and market the events that he helps organize. He has been working in this position since 2004, according to his LinkedIn. Kenny also manages various boy bands through the company he helped find, The Right Stuff Entertainment.

2. He’s a model. Aside from his full time job, Kenny has also done some modeling. He’s represented by Good Talent Management for his modeling career.

3. He loves music. With a career in the entertainment industry, it should come as no surprise that Kenny is a huge music fan. “He loves to talk shop and could spend hours reliving his favorite concerts or albums,” his bio for ABC says.

4. He’s very into fitness. Kenny definitely prioritizes keeping in shape, and often posts photos of himself working out on Instagram. He also isn’t afraid to show off the results, with his shirtless body and arm muscles often on display. On The Bachelorette, Clare took notice of Kenny’s fit figure during a game of strip dodgeball. “Look at Kenny’s a**,” she said to Chris. “Just look at it!”

5. He majored in communications. Chris graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications.