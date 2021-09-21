‘BIP’: Kenny & Mari Start Planning For The Future After Saying They’re ‘Falling In Love’
Kenny and Mari took their relationship to the next level when they revealed that they’re falling in love with each other on this week’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’.
An engagement might definitely be in the future for Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin after the Sept. 21 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Kenny and Mari got the chance to go on a one-on-one date during the episode, and they expressed intense feelings for one another after rekindling their relationship. “I do feel like I’m falling in love with you,” Kenny admitted at the end of the night, to which Mari responded, “Really? That’s funny…because I’m falling in love with you, too.”
Although Kenny and Mari hit it off on night one, things took a turn when Demi Burnett entered the picture. Mari was a bit wishy-washy about what she wanted in Paradise, and it led to Kenny pursuing Demi due to Mari’s mixed signals. He even got a rose from Demi at the second rose ceremony, and things were pretty tense between him and Mari for a while. However, the two eventually rekindled their relationship, and with Demi gone, they’ve been thriving. We’ll have to wait and see if an engagement is in the cards for real, though!