See Pic

Mari Pepin’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From Kenny Braasch After ‘BIP’ Proposal

mari pepin kenny braasch
ABC
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “708” – Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first, they’ll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history. Starting off with a bang, the beach’s most controversial couple faces a reckoning they can’t come back from. Then, one couple pays a visit to the Boom Boom Room, another endures a birthday breakup of epic proportions, and one unlucky lady gets a second chance at love, all before the rose ceremony even begins. When the roses are finally handed out, there’s one more surprise in store…WHAT?! Lil Jon has arrived as the next guest host and he’s not playing around, OKAY? In fact, he brought a whole new batch of guys with him who will make their entrances soon. Later, as a new day begins, it feels like a fresh start in Paradise. But is there more hope or heartbreak on the horizon for these beachgoers? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) THOMAS, REBECCA KUFRIN
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “705” – Watch out Paradise, there’s a storm brewing. As the women prepare to hand out their roses, nerves are getting the better of the men. But just when the future seems written, guest host Lance Bass has one more surprise up his sleeve, and it’s a big one. For the first time, a Bachelorette has made her way to Mexico and Becca Kufrin – rose in hand – is bringing the heat to the beach. Is that all? Not a chance. More familiar faces will make their entrances and the remaining couples will be put to the test, none more than Joe and Serena who will face their biggest challenge yet … and her name is Kendall, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, AUG. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ABIGAIL, NOAH
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ““709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NATASHA, ED View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Kenny Braasch proposed to Mari Pepin during the season 7 finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and she was overwhelmed with emotion when he presented her with a stunning engagement ring on the beach.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are engaged! Even though the two went through a lot of ups and downs on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, they ended their journey with a proposal at the final rose ceremony. The two professed their love for one another, and Kenny got down on one knee and presented Mari with a beautiful Neil Lane ring. The sparkler got the approval from Mari. “It’s huge!” she declared after Kenny’s proposal.

Mari Kenny
Mari’s engagement ring from Kenny. (ABC)

Mari, wearing a pretty floral dress, told Kenny that she feels like the “luckiest woman” with him. Kenny admitted that they were “tested like no other couple in Paradise I think.” He started to pause and fumble over his words a bit before he popped the question.

“Mari, I am so f**king in love with you and, literally, I can’t see my life without you,” he told Mari. “I can’t imagine my life without you.” He proposed with that massive engagement ring, and Mari happily accepted.

Related Gallery

'Bachelor In Paradise': See The Hottest PDA Photos Of Season 7 -- Joe, Serena & More

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KENNY, MARI
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MAURISSA, RILEY
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) WELLS ADAMS, JOE, SERENA P.

Kenny and Mari were both amidst the first group of people who arrived on the beach in Paradise this season. They hit it off right away and coupled up. However, Mari eventually expressed interested in wanting to explore other potential relationships in Paradise if the situation presented itself. Kenny was left stunned by this, and he began to pull away. Fellow contestant, Demi Burnett, saw this as the perfect opportunity to jump in and form her own connection with Kenny.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ (ABC)

As things heated up between Kenny and Demi, Mari realized that she had lost something special, and she began trying to win Kenny back. It took a few serious conversations, but when she promised him that he was her only priority in Paradise, he took her back. Kenny and Mari were able to get back into a good place, but as the days in Paradise began winding down, Kenny started to have some doubts once again.

During the Sept. 28 episode, Kenny admitted that he felt that Mari wasn’t on the same page as him and might not be ready for an engagement. They worked through any issues or doubts they are having, though, and came out even stronger. It came as no surprise when they opted to head to the fantasy suite together during the finale, and now, their love story has concluded with a beautiful proposal! Bachelor in Paradise was filmed back in June/July, so Kenny and Mari have had to keep their romance under wraps, but are now free to show off their love publicly.