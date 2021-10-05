Mari Pepin’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From Kenny Braasch After ‘BIP’ Proposal

Kenny Braasch proposed to Mari Pepin during the season 7 finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and she was overwhelmed with emotion when he presented her with a stunning engagement ring on the beach.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are engaged! Even though the two went through a lot of ups and downs on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, they ended their journey with a proposal at the final rose ceremony. The two professed their love for one another, and Kenny got down on one knee and presented Mari with a beautiful Neil Lane ring. The sparkler got the approval from Mari. “It’s huge!” she declared after Kenny’s proposal.

Mari, wearing a pretty floral dress, told Kenny that she feels like the “luckiest woman” with him. Kenny admitted that they were “tested like no other couple in Paradise I think.” He started to pause and fumble over his words a bit before he popped the question.

“Mari, I am so f**king in love with you and, literally, I can’t see my life without you,” he told Mari. “I can’t imagine my life without you.” He proposed with that massive engagement ring, and Mari happily accepted.

Kenny and Mari were both amidst the first group of people who arrived on the beach in Paradise this season. They hit it off right away and coupled up. However, Mari eventually expressed interested in wanting to explore other potential relationships in Paradise if the situation presented itself. Kenny was left stunned by this, and he began to pull away. Fellow contestant, Demi Burnett, saw this as the perfect opportunity to jump in and form her own connection with Kenny.

As things heated up between Kenny and Demi, Mari realized that she had lost something special, and she began trying to win Kenny back. It took a few serious conversations, but when she promised him that he was her only priority in Paradise, he took her back. Kenny and Mari were able to get back into a good place, but as the days in Paradise began winding down, Kenny started to have some doubts once again.

During the Sept. 28 episode, Kenny admitted that he felt that Mari wasn’t on the same page as him and might not be ready for an engagement. They worked through any issues or doubts they are having, though, and came out even stronger. It came as no surprise when they opted to head to the fantasy suite together during the finale, and now, their love story has concluded with a beautiful proposal! Bachelor in Paradise was filmed back in June/July, so Kenny and Mari have had to keep their romance under wraps, but are now free to show off their love publicly.