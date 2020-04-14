Kara Keough: 5 Things To Know About ‘RHOC’ Alum Whose Newborn Son Passes Tragically

Kara Keough revealed that she sadly lost her son, McCoy during childbirth on Apr. 6 after he suffered from shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. Here are five things you should know about her.

Kara Keough, 32, took to social media on Apr. 14 to announce the tragic loss of her son McCoy Casey Bosworth during childbirth and her message was truly heartbreaking. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who welcomed her McCoy, her second child, with husband Kyle Bosworth, 33, revealed her baby’s passing happened on Apr. 6 and cited that he suffered from shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord during the birth.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara’s message read. “During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Here are five things you should know about Kara and her life.

1.) She was featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the same show on which her mother was an original cast member. Jeana Keough, 64, was a part of the main cast from seasons one through five and was then featured as a friend and guest star in seasons after. Jeana also mourned the loss of her grandson McCoy by sharing Kara’s post shortly after it went public.

2.) She first announced her pregnancy with McCoy on her blog, The Pushover Project. “I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It’s really damn cool. We love you like crazy already, baby,” she wrote in a blog post titled, “How Do I Say This?”

3.) She is already the mother of her first-born daughter Decker. When she announced her second pregnancy with McCoy, she shared her four-year-old baby girl’s reaction to having a younger brother. “Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you,” she wrote. “She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny ‘Bun-Bun.’ She’s personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they’ve met all quality control standards for your arrival. She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe.”

4.) Cute family photos are what she shares most on her Instagram. The proud mother and wife is always posting all kinds of snapshots of memorable moments with Kyle and Decker, including some from professional photo shoots under the sun, outings at sporting events, and intimate hangouts at home.

5.) After she revealed the news about McCoy’s passing various celebrities, including her former RHOC co-stars sent condolences on social media. Tamra Judge, 52, was one of the first to reach out by responding to Kara’s post. “I’m so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family,” she wrote while adding that she was sending her “prayers.” Jason Kennedy of E! News also commented and told Kara he was “praying” for her, and Briana Culberson, Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter’s, husband Ryan Culberson admitted he was “speechless” over the news.