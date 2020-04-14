‘RHOC’ Star Kara Keough’s Son McCoy Dies In Childbirth: Read Her Heartbreaking Reveal 

Kara Keough and her husband Kyle Bosworth’s son, McCoy died during childbirth, the ‘RHOC’ alum revealed in a heartbreaking message to her fans on April 14.

Kara Keough announced on Tuesday, April 14, that her and husband Kyle Bosworth‘s son, McCoy Casey Bosworth died during childbirth eight days prior on April 6. Kara, a Real Housewives of Orange County alum — her mom, Jeana Keough (pictured above) was an original RHOC cast member — and her husband, 33, announced they were expecting their second child (McCoy) together in October 2019. Kara and Kyle, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughter, Decker, 4.

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara wrote in the caption of a photo of a sign that said their late son’s name. She explained that “during the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.” Kara added, “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

The Bravo star went on to share a passage that she wrote for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in her son’s honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” she wrote. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in.

Thank you, McCoy.”

(Photo credit: Kara Keough/Instagram)

Kara continued, “And Jesus said, ‘Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.’ John 16:20.”

She concluded with, “Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.”

Kara first announced her pregnancy news on her blog, The Pushover Project, with the help of her daughter, Decker. “I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It’s really damn cool. We love you like crazy already, baby,” she wrote in a blog post titled, “How Do I Say This?”

Kara continued the blog post, explaining how eager Decker was to meet her little brother. “Your sister tiger is so excited to meet you, fiercely protect you, and lead you. She has your crib made up with a soft blanket and her favorite bunny ‘Bun-Bun,'” the proud mom wrote, noting that Decker “personally tested every single one of her old pacifiers to make sure they’ve met all quality control standards for your arrival. She’s pushing the stroller around the house in preparation for her role as your best friend in the entire universe.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo for comment. Our thoughts are with Kara Keough and Kyle Bosworth and their loved ones during this difficult time.

This story is still developing. Please check back for timely updates.