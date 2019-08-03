Kaitlynn Carter: 5 Things To Know About Brody Jenner’s Ex-Wife

Kaitlynn Carter said bye to her five-year relationship after splitting from Brody Jenner in Aug. 2019. You may have seen the influencer feud with Brody on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ but here’s what else you should know about his ex-wife.

Kaitlynn Carter, 30, really does have a new beginning to look forward to after she split from Brody Jenner, 35, just one year after their extravagant June 2018 nuptials in Indonesia. The Hills: New Beginnings co-stars broke the news through a statement issued by their rep, Scott Newman, on Aug. 2, which HollywoodLife obtained: “Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” But Kaitlynn will be fine on her own, as she has amassed more than 700,000 followers and has another exciting project to look forward to! Here’s what else you should know about the blonde beauty who just made her MTV debut.

1. Kaitlynn is a new cast member on The Hills reboot. She made her reality television debut in the first season of The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered in June 2019. Fans witnessed the tension in Kaitlynn and Brody’s marriage on the show, such as when they had an awkward conversation about an “open relationship” (Kaitlynn didn’t sound too pleased) and fought about Brody’s late return from a DJ gig.

2. Kaitlynn dated Brody for nearly six years. The former couple would’ve celebrated a six-year anniversary in Oct. 2019! After meeting at a party in 2013, Brody proposed amid a trip in Sumba, Indonesia by May 2016. They returned to the tropical location two years later to tie the knot at the Nihi Sumba Resort, but they were allegedly never legally married after failing to file for a marriage license, TMZ reported.

3. She’s the founder of a skincare brand. Kaitlynn is the founder of selfé, “a brand that cares for your skin,” according to its Instagram page. The launch date is TBA.

4. Kaitlynn creates fashion and travel content. More than 700,000 Instagram followers keep up with Kaitlynn’s picturesque feed, which is regularly updated with photos of her feminine style and travels to places like Hawaii and England.

5. Kaitlynn’s other ventures include a lifestyle blog and online clothing store. Kaitlynn launched the style, beauty and travel blog Hey, Miss Carter in 2014, but hasn’t updated her “digital diary” since uploading a post about the making of her wedding dress in July 2018. Given that Kaitlynn holds an English degree from the University of New Hampshire, it’s only natural that she gave blogging a spin! She also launched an online clothing store, Foray, with her friend Tiana Haraguchi in 2015.